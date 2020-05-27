Bloomington coaching hire Austin Myers hopes to provide stability for girls basketball

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington High School girls basketball program in need of coaching stability has hired Austin Myers, who is eager to supply it.
The Purple Raiders began the 2018-19 season with Tom Whiting as coach and began last season with Rich Watson at the helm. Both campaigns ended with Rich Rector in charge as the interim coach.
Whiting stepped down with six games remaining in a 9-20 season because of the expanded travel demands of his full-time job. Watson stepped away after an 0-4 Intercity Tournament showing because of health concerns, but continues to teach in District 87.
Whiting had a five-year record of 61-70. Watson previously coached BHS for four seasons from 2000-01 to 2003-04, compiling a 52-54 record.
"It's a program I really want to bring stability to with some of the turnover they've had," said Myers, a graduate of Normal West High School and Illinois State University.
"I think Austin has the enthusiasm, he has the drive to come in here and commit to our program," said athletic director Tony Bauman, noting that Myers will be a physical education teacher at BHS.
"I'm really excited about him being a teacher in our building so our kids will have access to him throughout the day. I think his positivity and enthusiasm will make it fun for our girls to learn about basketball and to compete."
Bauman expressed appreciation for Rector's service.
"Rich has stepped forward the past two years in times of a little bit of turmoil and really helped out," Bauman said. "He has a son who plays college baseball. It wasn't the right fit for him to continue on, but he really helped us out."
The Purple Raiders had no seniors on last season's 3-25 squad, which finished ninth in the Big 12 Conference at 2-8. Five seniors, three juniors and three sophomores are expected to return next season including all-Big 12 second team honoree Lauren Strange, a 5-foot-11 senior-to-be who averaged 11.5 points per game.
Myers hopes to employ an up-tempo style coupled with defensive elements that Normal Community boys coach Dave Witzig has used with impressive results.
The 32-year-old Myers was a point guard for Coach Brian Cupples at Normal West. It was Myers' 3-pointer at the buzzer against Lincoln that made the 2006 Wildcats regional champions.
Myers, who taught at Bloomington's Washington Elementary School this year, has no varsity coaching experience, but has coached AAU teams, at Champaign Edison Middle School and at the junior varsity level as a volunteer at Champaign Centennial High School.
"I think one of the things I enjoy the most about basketball is it gives you an avenue to reach kids in different ways than you can in the school," Myers said. "I think basketball does a great job of bringing a school and community together."
