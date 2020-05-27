Bloomington coaching hire Austin Myers hopes to provide stability for girls basketball

"I think Austin has the enthusiasm, he has the drive to come in here and commit to our program," said athletic director Tony Bauman, noting that Myers will be a physical education teacher at BHS.

"I'm really excited about him being a teacher in our building so our kids will have access to him throughout the day. I think his positivity and enthusiasm will make it fun for our girls to learn about basketball and to compete."

Bauman expressed appreciation for Rector's service.

"Rich has stepped forward the past two years in times of a little bit of turmoil and really helped out," Bauman said. "He has a son who plays college baseball. It wasn't the right fit for him to continue on, but he really helped us out."

The Purple Raiders had no seniors on last season's 3-25 squad, which finished ninth in the Big 12 Conference at 2-8. Five seniors, three juniors and three sophomores are expected to return next season including all-Big 12 second team honoree Lauren Strange, a 5-foot-11 senior-to-be who averaged 11.5 points per game.

Myers hopes to employ an up-tempo style coupled with defensive elements that Normal Community boys coach Dave Witzig has used with impressive results.