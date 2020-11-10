Bloomington High School decides not to play basketball this winter

"We're going to sit down at end of this week or early next week and lay out the calendar under current guidelines what we can do, when we want to start and cross our fingers that eventually things start to improve and we can expand on what we're doing and offering and hopefully having a season later in the year," said Bauman.

"Now, for us, the ball is back to see what the IHSA does. Do they continue to move forward or do they get data from all the schools that most of them are opting out and they look at moving the season? That's what we would hope for at this point, but that's to be determined."

The IHSA sent out surveys to schools, that were to be returned Tuesday, asking whether or not they would be starting basketball this month.

There is an meeting set Wednesday with the IHSA and its board of directors to review those surveys. Tim Moore is the IHSA board secretary.

