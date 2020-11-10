Bloomington High School decides not to play basketball this winter

"We decided that we needed to follow the IDPH guidelines and there was too much risk associated with the lack of insurance to provide any kind of coverage," said Bauman. "To go against government regulations was just too much risk for us."
Bauman said BHS will continue to follow IDPH guidelines, which allows basketball teams to do some conditioning activity beginning Monday, but no scrimmaging or games. He plans to meet soon with boys coach Justin Walker and girls coach Austin Myers to figure out what the school does next.
"We're going to sit down at end of this week or early next week and lay out the calendar under current guidelines what we can do, when we want to start and cross our fingers that eventually things start to improve and we can expand on what we're doing and offering and hopefully having a season later in the year," said Bauman.
"Now, for us, the ball is back to see what the IHSA does. Do they continue to move forward or do they get data from all the schools that most of them are opting out and they look at moving the season? That's what we would hope for at this point, but that's to be determined."
The IHSA sent out surveys to schools, that were to be returned Tuesday, asking whether or not they would be starting basketball this month.
There is an meeting set Wednesday with the IHSA and its board of directors to review those surveys. Tim Moore is the IHSA board secretary.
112919-blm-spt-6cityboys
112919-blm-spt-7cityboys
112919-blm-spt-8cityboys
112919-blm-spt-18cityboys
112919-blm-spt-4cityboys
112919-blm-spt-9cityboys
112919-blm-spt-19cityboys
112919-blm-spt-20cityboys
112919-blm-spt-10cityboys
112919-blm-spt-5cityboys
112919-blm-spt-21cityboys
112919-blm-spt-11cityboys
112919-blm-spt-12cityboys
112919-blm-spt-2cityboys
112919-blm-spt-22cityboys
112919-blm-spt-23cityboys
112919-blm-spt-24cityboys
112919-blm-spt-13cityboys
112919-blm-spt-25cityboys
112919-blm-spt-14cityboys
112919-blm-spt-15cityboys
112919-blm-spt-16cityboys
112919-blm-spt-26cityboys
112919-blm-spt-27cityboys
112919-blm-spt-28cityboys
112919-blm-spt-29cityboys
112919-blm-spt-3cityboys
112919-blm-spt-17cityboys
112919-blm-spt-31cityboys
112919-blm-spt-30cityboys
112919-blm-spt-1cityboys
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Bloomington's TJ Barger scoops up a loose ball during an Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament game against Central Catholic last season. BHS athletic director Tony Bauman has announced the school will not play basketball this winter.