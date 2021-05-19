Bloomington names Spencer Johnson head boys basketball coach

"Luke Yaklich has been a tremendous help with me through this process," said Johnson. "Being a former coach in high school for years and experiencing that success, I've really been reaching out to him a lot. He's been a big helping hand in showing me the ropes and guiding me along the way. I'm pretty blessed to have those mentors under my belt."

Johnson said he will not be a teacher at BHS, but will work within the school in some capacity.

Not being around college-age players will be different, but something Johnson believes will give him a chance to help someone's life even more.

"You get a chance to grab the high school players and somewhat mold them and instill within their minds what it takes to be a successful basketball player," he said. "I feel you catch them at a younger age it's really a lot easier to get them to play the right way and teach them all that you know."

Johnson recalls some heated games against BHS when he was at Champaign Central.

"I remember my junior year with Dodie Dunson and Brandon Holtz, they (BHS) were ranked top 10 in the state. It was a huge rivalry game for us," he said. "Those guys (at BHS) were always stacked with talent from freshman level all the way up to senior level."

