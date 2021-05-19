Bloomington names Spencer Johnson head boys basketball coach

BLOOMINGTON — Spencer Johnson won't need a crash course on living in Bloomington-Normal or being in the Big 12 Conference for his next basketball job.
Bloomington High School named Johnson as its boys head basketball coach Wednesday. He succeeds Justin Walker, who left after two years to become an assistant coach at Eastern Illinois.
Johnson, 33, has served on Dan Muller's staff at Illinois State for the last six seasons. He was the Redbirds' director of basketball operations since 2016 after a one-year stint as ISU's video coordinator.
A Champaign native, Johnson played against BHS in the Big 12 at Champaign Central where he graduated in 2006.
"Growing up and playing within the Big 12 Conference I've always been a fan, somewhat from afar, of Bloomington basketball," said Johnson. "Honestly being here with ISU and getting involved with the community and seeing the talent Bloomington-Normal has is one of the most enticing things."
Becoming a high school basketball coach is something Johnson said he's always wanted to do.
Johnson remembers playing for Dodie Dunson Sr.'s AAU team based out of Bloomington while at Champaign Central.
"I know the work that he's done and put into the community just with us as basketball players," he said. "It's always been something that has been in the back of my mind to have the opportunity to invest in the youth and instill some of my beliefs from what I've learned throughout the years from the basketball standpoint and what I've learned off the court as well."
Johnson played collegiately at Missouri-Kansas City and became the school’s all-time leader in rebounds (710) and games played (121) during his career. An honorable mention All-Summit League pick, Johnson recorded a UMKC single-season record 283 rebounds as a senior, averaging 9.4 rebounds per game to rank second in school history.
After college, Johnson played two years of professional basketball in Europe. He then became a graduate assistant with UMKC for two years, where he was responsible for video coordinating and editing, before joining ISU.
Johnson said he's been able to pull something from all the coaches he played for and worked with. He was particularly thankful for the help of former ISU associate head coach and current UIC head coach, Luke Yaklich.
"Luke Yaklich has been a tremendous help with me through this process," said Johnson. "Being a former coach in high school for years and experiencing that success, I've really been reaching out to him a lot. He's been a big helping hand in showing me the ropes and guiding me along the way. I'm pretty blessed to have those mentors under my belt."
Johnson said he will not be a teacher at BHS, but will work within the school in some capacity.
Not being around college-age players will be different, but something Johnson believes will give him a chance to help someone's life even more.
"You get a chance to grab the high school players and somewhat mold them and instill within their minds what it takes to be a successful basketball player," he said. "I feel you catch them at a younger age it's really a lot easier to get them to play the right way and teach them all that you know."
Johnson recalls some heated games against BHS when he was at Champaign Central.
"I remember my junior year with Dodie Dunson and Brandon Holtz, they (BHS) were ranked top 10 in the state. It was a huge rivalry game for us," he said. "Those guys (at BHS) were always stacked with talent from freshman level all the way up to senior level."
