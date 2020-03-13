You are the owner of this article.
Bloomington's Landon Moore, Normal Community's Zach Cleveland earn first-team all-Big 12 Conference in boys basketball
Bloomington High School junior Landon Moore and Normal Community sophomore Zach Cleveland were first-team selections on the Big 12 boys basketball all-conference team released Friday.

Moore averaged 18.3 points per game for the Purple Raiders, while the 6-foot-6 Cleveland contributed 15.5 points and 10 rebounds per game for NCHS.

Area second-team picks in voting by the league coaches were Normal West junior Corey Walker, Normal Community senior Jay Gillispie and NCHS sophomore Trey Redd.

League champion Peoria Notre Dame was represented on the first team by co-Big 12 Players of the Year and unanimous picks Noah Reynolds, a junior, and Connor Dillon, a senior.

Also making the 10-man first team were Urbana senior Bryson Tatum, Champaign Central senior Pryce Punkay and junior Khailieo Terry, Peoria Manual senior Rolando Brown, Danville junior Nathaneal Hoskins and Peoria Richwoods senior Kahlel Danage.

