Bloomington's Hilt records triple double in win over Centennial

Marissa Hilt put together a triple-double with 17 points, 18 rebounds and 10 blocks as Bloomington High School downed Champaign Centennial, 61-37, in a Big 12 Conference girls basketball game Saturday at Champaign.
Katie Barger contributed 15 points, eight steals and four assists while Marley Davis added 12 points for the Raiders.
"Happy to end the season on a win before the Big 12 tourney," said BHS coach Austin Myers. "Great team effort today and great to get three girls in double figures.”
NCHS 38, Mahomet-Seymour 30: Normal Community won its third straight game since coming off of a two-week COVID pause in a nonconference game at Normal.
The Ironmen (7-2) were led by Ivie Jaurez with 12 points while Mallory Oloffson grabbed 14 rebounds. NCHS' only two losses came when the varsity players were quarantined and the junior varsity played the varsity schedule.
"I am incredibly proud of how our kids competed today," said NCHS coach Dave Feeney. "We defended really well against a solid and well coached team with some very good guards. Our defense set the tone by limiting them to three points in the first quarter and nine total points in the first half."
Olympia 45, St. Thomas More 33: Taylor Nowaskie scored 16 points to help Olympia earn an Illini Prairie Conference victory.
Clinton 66, St. Teresa 32: Mallory Cyrulik led the way with 22 points and Kaitlyn Rauch added 19 as host Clinton (11-2, 5-2) cruised in a Central Illinois Conference game.
Springfield 67, Lincoln 65: Kloe Froebe poured in 38 points for Lincoln in a nonconference loss to visiting Springfield.
Okaw Valley 59, Blue Ridge 25: Jaclyn Pearl and Tatem Madden each scored seven points for Blue Ridge in a loss at Bethany.
BOYS
Lincoln 50, Normal West 35: Dylan Singleton scored 10 of his 24 points in the first quarter to spark Lincoln to a nonconference win at Normal.
Colton Cassady paced the Wildcats with eight points and Max Ziebarth had seven.
"Lincoln did a great job of controlling the tempo against us," said West coach Ed Hafermann. "We had a tough time breaking down their zone."
Centennial 60, BHS 54: Champaign Centennial took a 19-12 lead after the first quarter and never trailed while downing Bloomington in a Big 12 Conference game at the Robert Frank Sports Complex.
TJ Barger paced the Raiders with 16 points. Famious French Jr. and Kaden Baker added nine points each.
Peoria ND 60, Central Catholic 46: Noah Reynolds' 18 points keyed Peoria Notre Dame past Central Catholic in a nonconference game at Peoria.
JT Welch paced the Saints with 18 points. Drew Hinderer added 13 points and Jadyn Ellison 12. Central Catholic had nine 3-pointers among its 15 baskets, with Ellison sinking four and Welch three.
Lincoln 40, Glenwood 30: Singleton scored 13 as Lincoln won its second game of the day at home. The Railers (14-4) also received 11 points each from Landon Hullinger and Brody Whiteman.
Dwight 76, Midland 65: Brandon Ceylor led five Dwight players in double figures with 17 points in a nonconference win at Varna. Abe Rieke had 16 points for the Trojans followed by Isaac Telford (12), Wyatt Thompson (10) and Jeremy Kapper (10).
Calvary Christian 72, Greenview 62: Matthew Wingate had 27 points and six steals to lead Calvary Christian over host Greenview in an East Central Illinois Conference game.
Brayden Philyaw chipped in 13 points and Chayton Gearhart 11 for Calvary (6-5) in its final game of the season. Issac Gonzales grabbed 10 rebounds.