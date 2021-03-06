Bloomington's Hilt records triple double in win over Centennial

Marissa Hilt put together a triple-double with 17 points, 18 rebounds and 10 blocks as Bloomington High School downed Champaign Centennial, 61-37, in a Big 12 Conference girls basketball game Saturday at Champaign.

Katie Barger contributed 15 points, eight steals and four assists while Marley Davis added 12 points for the Raiders.

"Happy to end the season on a win before the Big 12 tourney," said BHS coach Austin Myers. "Great team effort today and great to get three girls in double figures.”

NCHS 38, Mahomet-Seymour 30: Normal Community won its third straight game since coming off of a two-week COVID pause in a nonconference game at Normal.

The Ironmen (7-2) were led by Ivie Jaurez with 12 points while Mallory Oloffson grabbed 14 rebounds. NCHS' only two losses came when the varsity players were quarantined and the junior varsity played the varsity schedule.

"I am incredibly proud of how our kids competed today," said NCHS coach Dave Feeney. "We defended really well against a solid and well coached team with some very good guards. Our defense set the tone by limiting them to three points in the first quarter and nine total points in the first half."