Bryce Nordstrom provides spark as Fieldcrest rallies past Sterling Newman for 2A sectional title

PRINCETON — Sparked by junior Bryce Nordstrom's 17 points off the bench, Fieldcrest High School's basketball team rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit Friday night to edge Sterling Newman, 65-62, in the championship game of the Class 2A Princeton Sectional.

The Knights improved to 27-6 and advanced to Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. super-sectional against Timothy Christian at DeKalb.

Nordstrom came in averaging 3.1 points per game, but nailed three second-quarter 3-pointers to help Fieldcrest back to within 31-23 at the half.

The Knights then had a 24-point third quarter to lead 47-44. They later trailed, but a 3-pointer by Matt Lorton tied the game with about a minute to go. Lorton and Cory Land hit key free throws in the final minute and Sterling Newman missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Lorton added 14 points, Jaxon Cusac-McKay 12, Land 11 and Garrett Nix 10 for Fieldcrest. Nordstrom hit five 3s and Cusac-McKay had nine of the Knights' 20 assists.

"It was one heck of a ballgame," Fieldcrest coach Matt Winkler said. "Our kids have played so hard all year long. We just shared the ball so well."

Winkler said Nordstrom's second-quarter 3s "kept us in the game."

"He hit his first shot and steamrolled from there," Winkler said. "He's a great shooter and his defense was outstanding tonight. We had to play both ends against this team and we did. Our defense won us the championship."

