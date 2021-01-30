Central Catholic gets stop at end to win season opener against Metamora

BLOOMINGTON — After finally getting on the court for a basketball game after almost a year's absence, Central Catholic High School needed a defensive stop in the final seconds Saturday.

Saints head coach Jason Welch couldn't have scripted it any better.

Metamora missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds as Central Catholic held off the Redbirds, 62-60, at Cvengros Gymnasium in the long-delayed season opener because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For me to see them have to have one stop to win a game and get that done, I couldn't be prouder of them," said Welch.

Senior JT Welch paced the Saints with 20 points, while Casey Crowley added 14, Sam Tallen 11, Jadyn Ellison 9 and Drew Hinderer 8. It was Hinderer who Coach Welch said got a hand on Metamora's final shot.

The Illinois High School Association finally was able to get clearance from the Illinois Department of Public Health for the season to start in regions of the state that are in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan in the battle against COVID-19.

Central Catholic and Metamora were able to get in the required seven practices needed to play and quickly scheduled a game.