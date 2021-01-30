Central Catholic gets stop at end to win season opener against Metamora

BLOOMINGTON — After finally getting on the court for a basketball game after almost a year's absence, Central Catholic High School needed a defensive stop in the final seconds Saturday.
Saints head coach Jason Welch couldn't have scripted it any better.
Metamora missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds as Central Catholic held off the Redbirds, 62-60, at Cvengros Gymnasium in the long-delayed season opener because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"For me to see them have to have one stop to win a game and get that done, I couldn't be prouder of them," said Welch.
Senior JT Welch paced the Saints with 20 points, while Casey Crowley added 14, Sam Tallen 11, Jadyn Ellison 9 and Drew Hinderer 8. It was Hinderer who Coach Welch said got a hand on Metamora's final shot.
The Illinois High School Association finally was able to get clearance from the Illinois Department of Public Health for the season to start in regions of the state that are in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan in the battle against COVID-19.
Central Catholic and Metamora were able to get in the required seven practices needed to play and quickly scheduled a game.
"I was impressed the way both teams played. Both teams played very hard," said Jason Welch. "I was impressed with our kids. They were very gritty. You could tell it meant a lot to them. It means a lot to all these athletes across the state. We feel so blessed to have this opportunity to come out and compete."
Central Catholic extended an 11-7 lead after the first quarter to 33-22 at halftime.
"We were able to start off establishing our defense. The kids really played hard defensively," said Jason Welch. "I was very pleased with the tempo (in the first half). Our kids were taking good shots and played pretty good defense.
"We talked about it and said that's one half of basketball. We need to come out and be ready to get slapped in the face. We challenged them to extend the lead. Unfortunately, Metamora is a good team and they came screaming back."
Metamora cut the deficit to 50-44 heading into the fourth quarter.
"It was a great effort both defensively and offensively (by the Saints)," said Coach Welch. "We cherish being in the gym. We don't know how many more we're going to get. So you play every game like it's your last one because the reality is it could be."
The Saints' next game will be at home against Normal Community at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Flanagan-Cornell 50, Pontiac 32: Flanagan-Cornell defeated Pontiac behind 17 points from JD Ruddy.