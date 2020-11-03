 Skip to main content
Central Catholic unsure if it will play basketball in 2020-21 after Diocese of Peoria decision
Central Catholic unsure if it will play basketball in 2020-21 after Diocese of Peoria decision

CENTRAL GIRLS

Central Catholic faces off against University High in last year's Intercity Girls Basketball Tournament. The Diocese of Peoria said its schools, which include Central Catholic, will not play basketball in the 2020-21 school year.

 PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — There might not be any basketball involving Central Catholic High School this school year.

The Diocese of Peoria sent out a letter to its schools Monday that said they "will not participate in the Illinois High School Association basketball season for 2020-21."

Central Catholic athletic director Hud Venerable said his school was "definitely caught off guard" by the diocese's decision. 

Besides Central Catholic, other high schools affected include Peoria Notre Dame, Rock Island Alleman, Peru St. Bede Academy, Ottawa Marquette, Champaign St. Thomas More and Danville Schlarman.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said last Tuesday high school basketball was being moved from medium risk to high risk because of the COVID-19 pandemic and wouldn't begin with games on Nov. 30 as scheduled.

The next day, the Illinois High School Association said it would defy the governor and Illinois Department of Public Health and start practices Nov. 16 with the season going two weeks after that.

Pritzker countered on Thursday by declaring the basketball season would be moved to the spring.

Venerable said the Saints haven't found out whether the Diocese of Peoria meant their schools wouldn't participate the entire school year or could play if there's a spring season.

"We're trying to hang on to something, that maybe at some point opinions will change and theories may change and maybe that would lead to a change in the decision, we hope," said Venerable.

Venerable listened to Saints girls coach Debbie Coffman and boys coach Jason Welch speak to their teams Tuesday and was "extremely, extremely impressed."

"We have to set the tone with these kids," said Venerable. "Our coaches did a great job today of communicating to their kids and players that somehow we'll find a way of getting through this together and we'll stick together and we'll be positive."

The Peoria Journal-Star obtained a copy of the letter the Diocese of Peoria sent out. Part of it read:

“This decision is based primarily on the fact that the Illinois Department of Health has recently released guidelines which raise basketball to a high level risk of potential COVID exposure.

“We realize that in doing our best to address the ongoing serious risks of the pandemic that many decisions may not always be popular.

“Decisions are based on the principles of public safety and health. Our churches and schools are part of a much broader community that is currently facing challenging and unprecedented issues. We ask for your cooperation in adhering to these guidelines.

“Aware that the pandemic impacts us physical, emotionally and spiritually, we pray for the well-being of all in our community.”

Hud Venerable head shot 2020

Venerable

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

1 comment
