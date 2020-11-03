Central Catholic unsure if it will play basketball in 2020-21 after Diocese of Peoria decision

Venerable said the Saints haven't found out whether the Diocese of Peoria meant their schools wouldn't participate the entire school year or could play if there's a spring season.

"We're trying to hang on to something, that maybe at some point opinions will change and theories may change and maybe that would lead to a change in the decision, we hope," said Venerable.

Venerable listened to Saints girls coach Debbie Coffman and boys coach Jason Welch speak to their teams Tuesday and was "extremely, extremely impressed."

"We have to set the tone with these kids," said Venerable. "Our coaches did a great job today of communicating to their kids and players that somehow we'll find a way of getting through this together and we'll stick together and we'll be positive."

The Peoria Journal-Star obtained a copy of the letter the Diocese of Peoria sent out. Part of it read: