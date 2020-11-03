Central Catholic unsure if it will play basketball in 2020-21 after Diocese of Peoria decision

BLOOMINGTON — There might not be any basketball involving Central Catholic High School this school year.
The Diocese of Peoria sent out a letter to its schools Monday that said they "will not participate in the Illinois High School Association basketball season for 2020-21."
Central Catholic athletic director Hud Venerable said his school was "definitely caught off guard" by the diocese's decision.
Besides Central Catholic, other high schools affected include Peoria Notre Dame, Rock Island Alleman, Peru St. Bede Academy, Ottawa Marquette, Champaign St. Thomas More and Danville Schlarman.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said last Tuesday high school basketball was being moved from medium risk to high risk because of the COVID-19 pandemic and wouldn't begin with games on Nov. 30 as scheduled.
The next day, the Illinois High School Association said it would defy the governor and Illinois Department of Public Health and start practices Nov. 16 with the season going two weeks after that.
Venerable said the Saints haven't found out whether the Diocese of Peoria meant their schools wouldn't participate the entire school year or could play if there's a spring season.
Support Local Journalism
"We're trying to hang on to something, that maybe at some point opinions will change and theories may change and maybe that would lead to a change in the decision, we hope," said Venerable.
Venerable listened to Saints girls coach Debbie Coffman and boys coach Jason Welch speak to their teams Tuesday and was "extremely, extremely impressed."
"We have to set the tone with these kids," said Venerable. "Our coaches did a great job today of communicating to their kids and players that somehow we'll find a way of getting through this together and we'll stick together and we'll be positive."
The Peoria Journal-Star obtained a copy of the letter the Diocese of Peoria sent out. Part of it read:
“This decision is based primarily on the fact that the Illinois Department of Health has recently released guidelines which raise basketball to a high level risk of potential COVID exposure.
“We realize that in doing our best to address the ongoing serious risks of the pandemic that many decisions may not always be popular.
“Decisions are based on the principles of public safety and health. Our churches and schools are part of a much broader community that is currently facing challenging and unprecedented issues. We ask for your cooperation in adhering to these guidelines.
“Aware that the pandemic impacts us physical, emotionally and spiritually, we pray for the well-being of all in our community.”
113019-blm-spt-17cityboys
113019-blm-spt-9cityboys
113019-blm-spt-12cityboys
113019-blm-spt-16cityboys
113019-blm-spt-10cityboys
113019-blm-spt-11cityboys
113019-blm-spt-5cityboys
113019-blm-spt-13cityboys
113019-blm-spt-4cityboys
113019-blm-spt-14cityboys
113019-blm-spt-1cityboys
113019-blm-spt-3cityboys
113019-blm-spt-7cityboys
113019-blm-spt-8cityboys
113019-blm-spt-15cityboys
113019-blm-spt-6cityboys
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!