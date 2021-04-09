Central Catholic's Steinman unanimous pick for Illini Prairie all-stars

Katie Steinman of Central Catholic High School was the lone unanimous selection to the Illini Prairie Conference girls basketball all-star team.
Joining Steinman on the first team were Saints teammate Abbey Davis, Olympia’s Taylor Nowaskie, Chloe Sisco of Prairie Central, Addie Masching of Pontiac and St. Joseph-Ogden’s Taylor Wells.
Area players selected for the second team were Abby Cox of Central Catholic, Prairie Central’s Madison Kinkade and Olympia’s Abbi Bode.
Area honorable mention choices were Central Catholic’s Ella Larson and Pontiac’s Tristina Einhouse.
