Central Illinois high school basketball teams waiting for approval to get together

"What you try to do is adapt and modify," he said. "We’ve done a lot of our stuff virtually through Google Classroom, things of that nature. We still have a lifting program. Obviously, guys are doing that on their own.

"From a team-building standpoint, you’ve got to take advantage of the time that you have with your athletes. Those are half-hour sessions a couple times a week. You don’t get that social interaction that you might have on a day-to-day basis that you would normally in June.

Welch said he considers it part of the coaches' job to keep the players positive.

"I’ve tried to spin that as a positive because the reality is we talk about purpose," Welch said. "What’s the purpose of a summer? Well, the purpose might be to get better. Normally, we’d be going to camps and those kind of things and shootouts to spend time together, but the reality of this summer is still to get better.