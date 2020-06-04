Central Illinois high school basketball teams waiting for approval to get together

DECATUR — High school gyms around the state of Illinois are supposed to be full of basketball players working on their skills for the upcoming season.
Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic leaves those gyms empty as the Illinois High School Association awaits approval from the Illinois Department of Public Health for guidelines in a "Return to Play."
What, exactly, athletes will be able to do when the "Return to Play" guidelines are put into order remains to be seen. Understanding of the safety precautions is met with a desire to return to some sense of normalcy.
At Bloomington Central Catholic, boys basketball coach Jason Welch said this would normally be a busy time for his team.
"We’ve got a full week right when school comes out — we do our shooting camp, not only for our high school kids, but elementary," Welch said. "We follow that right up with a high school shootout.
"I do as much as you possibly can once school is out. Last year we went to Kansas State (for a camp). It’s a huge month for us (normally), not only from a basketball standpoint, but from a camaraderie standpoint … a lot of team building … getting to know guys ... getting to know roles. We feel like it’s a very important month that’s for sure."
Welch said it won't be easy to make up what the team is missing out on.
"What you try to do is adapt and modify," he said. "We’ve done a lot of our stuff virtually through Google Classroom, things of that nature. We still have a lifting program. Obviously, guys are doing that on their own.
"From a team-building standpoint, you’ve got to take advantage of the time that you have with your athletes. Those are half-hour sessions a couple times a week. You don’t get that social interaction that you might have on a day-to-day basis that you would normally in June.
Welch said he considers it part of the coaches' job to keep the players positive.
"I’ve tried to spin that as a positive because the reality is we talk about purpose," Welch said. "What’s the purpose of a summer? Well, the purpose might be to get better. Normally, we’d be going to camps and those kind of things and shootouts to spend time together, but the reality of this summer is still to get better.
"The ownership has got to come from our players. They’ve got to get out there like you and I did it when we were in high school (in the 1970-80s on our own). We didn’t have some of these opportunities. Those leaders will have to come forward. The reality is we hope we have a winter season. So we’ve got to motivate them differently. I think it’s a challenge, but I certainly think our players and our seniors are up to those challenges. So are our younger guys. We look at this as in some ways a positive because they’ve got to take ownership."
Welch said not knowing what the IHSA guidelines are going to be is frustrating, but he understands the wait.
You’ve got a game plan and then you’ve got a game plan for another game plan," Welch said. :Something will change. I understand where they are coming from, the IHSA and our state officials. The number one thing is safety for our student-athletes. I know they are looking after our best interests, but just not knowing is difficult."
Warrensburg-Latham boys basketball head coach Vic Binkley, like every other coach in the state, is awaiting the green light from the IHSA and IDPH to begin any sort of activity. When they hear what the rules and regulations are, they'll go forward with a plan.
“We spend too much time organizing as coaches," Binkley said. "Our players are just going to have to realize it’s going to be back like when I was in school and you’re going to have to play on your own. You’re going to have to be in the driveway, working on your shot and working on your skills.
"Normally we spend a lot of time in cars traveling and I’ve always said that was a waste of time. We spend so much time going to camps when we can be at the park."
Summer basketball — the 25 contact days allowed by the ISHA — has been instrumental in skill work, games and, in some cases, allowing Binkley to get an early look at who could be in the starting five. Without that, he said, players will have to continue to advance on their own.
Binkley said understands the reason for the suspension of summer contact days.
“Either we can get in the gym or we can’t," Binkley said. "We’re just waiting to see which direction we can go. I understand everything completely. We still have, every day, people dying, contracting the virus. I see the concern. I’m definitely concerned about getting kids back in school. I understand everything that is going on. I think they’re making the right decisions.
“As soon as we are informed of what we can do and what we can’t do, we’ll go from there. If it comes down, kids are just going to have to play like I did back when I was in school. There was no AAU, there was no summer weight lifting, there were no camps. You played on your own. I think we turned out OK."
Pantagraph staff writer Randy Sharer contributed to this story.
