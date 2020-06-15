Champaign takes over as host of the IHSA Boys State Basketball Tournament; girls remain at Normal's Redbird Arena

BLOOMINGTON — The boys are headed back to Champaign while the girls are staying in Normal.
The Illinois High School Association announced Monday the Boys State Basketball Tournament will return to State Farm Center in Champaign (formerly the Assembly Hall) next March. After 77 years, the tourney moved from Champaign to Peoria in 1996.
The Girls State Basketball Tournament will remain at Illinois State's Redbird Arena, where it has been held since 1992.
“IHSA basketball has deep roots and a celebrated history on the University of Illinois campus and within the Champaign-Urbana community,” said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson. “It’s almost indescribable when you think of all the iconic players and coaches who were a part of the state tournament here. Names like Johnny Orr, Quinn Buckner, Jack Sikma, Isiah Thomas, The Three Amigos (Donnie Boyce, Sherell Ford, Michael Finley), Deon Thomas, Dick Corn, Bruce Douglas, Sonny Cox, Gordie Kerkman, Ronnie Fields, Gene Pingatore, Jay Shidler and Flying Illini like Kendall Gill, Nick Anderson and Marcus Liberty. I could probably name 100 more.
"We look forward to celebrating that history, and making new memories as America’s Original March Madness returns to Champaign-Urbana and the University of Illinois.”
Both the boys and girls contracts are for three years. The IHSA Board of Directors held a virtual meeting Monday to make the decision.
Peoria also put in a bid to host the boys tournaments along with a bid for the boys and girls tourneys at Carver Arena.
“We are thrilled with today’s news that the Illinois high school boys basketball state finals will return home to the campus of the University of Illinois,” said Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman. “We are grateful to the IHSA and its leadership for choosing State Farm Center and Champaign-Urbana to host the state finals. We are humbled by their confidence in our community, which I know will come together to provide the players, families, and fans of the state’s best teams a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
"My thanks to the many people and organizations locally who collaborated on a compelling bid and proposal. We look forward to showcasing the state’s flagship university, celebrating the many virtues of Champaign-Urbana, and maximizing the full spectrum of amenities in State Farm Center to visitors from all across Illinois. The relationship between the IHSA and the University of Illinois extends back more than 100 years, and we are excited to continue this longstanding, positive partnership many years into the future.”
The State Farm Center completed a $170 million renovation in 2016.
“We are ecstatic to welcome the IHSA Boys State Basketball Tournament back to its original home at the University of Illinois,” said Jayne DeLuce, President & CEO of Visit Champaign County. “Our community has evolved into a much broader vision incorporating sports, education, technology, and a place of diverse culture that will provide incredible experiences for all involved. We are ready to embrace a new tradition of welcoming teams, families, fans, officials, and media for the experience of a lifetime.”
The tourney formats will change for the 2020-21 school year. All four classes in girls and boys will be held on the same weekend. The girls will be from March 4-6 and the boys from March 11-13. All four championship games will be held on the final day.
“We are excited to continue to serve as the host for the IHSA Girls Basketball State Championships,” said ISU athletic director Larry Lyons. “Illinois State University and Illinois State Athletics have long valued their great partnership with the IHSA, and we take great pride in hosting this Championship. It’s an honor for us welcome the athletes, their families and spectators to campus and the Bloomington/Normal community each year and provide them with a first-class championship experience at Redbird Arena.”
The state final bid, which encompasses three seasons at the newly refurbished Redbird Arena, was a joint proposal by ISU, Redbird Athletics, the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (BNACVB), and the Bloomington-Normal communities.
Redbird Arena also has been home to the State Volleyball Tournament since 1990.
“Bloomington-Normal is very experienced in hosting IHSA state finals events, and we recognize the prestige in hosting the Girls Basketball State Finals through a competitive bid process," said Matt Hawkins, director of sports and market development for the Convention & Visitors Bureau. "You will not find a better venue in the state of Illinois to host this tournament, and we look forward to welcoming the teams and their fans to our community."
The IHSA Board also approved Heartland Community College to host the IHSA Scholastic Bowl Tournament for at least three years. Heartland is the current host of the IHSA Journalism State Finals, a role it began in 2019. Scholastic Bowl was previously held at the Peoria Civic Center since 1997.
PHOTOS: Girls state basketball at Redbird Arena
