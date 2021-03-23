 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out the final Associated Press boys and girls basketball rankings
0 comments
agate

Check out the final Associated Press boys and girls basketball rankings

{{featured_button_text}}

Here are the final boys and girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

BOYS

Class 4A

SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Whitney Young (8)15-1871
2. Evanston Township17-3772
3. Simeon7-172T3
4. Rolling Meadows (1)15-066T3
5. Mundelein13-2535
6. Brother Rice13-1398
7. New Trier13-2246
8. Belleville East11-2219
9. Glenbard West16-11910
(tie) Glenbrook South16-2197

Others receiving votes: Curie 7. DeKalb 6. Rockford East 2. Downers North 1. Hersey 1. Moline 1.

Class 3A

SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. DePaul College Prep (5)14-21022
2. Hillcrest (5)13-01001
3. Niles Notre Dame15-3823
4. Peoria Notre Dame14-1714
5. Fenwick13-367T5
6. Kankakee (1)12-155T5
7. Rock Island14-2447
8. Washington16-1268
9. Effingham17-1199
10. Kenwood12-213NR

Others receiving votes: Ottawa 9. Springfield Lanphier 8. St. Ignatius 4. St. Patrick 2. Westinghouse 1. Centralia 1. Lincoln 1.

Class 2A

SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Rockford Lutheran (9)16-0991
2. Mt. Carmel (1)16-2793
(tie) Breese Central15-0794
4. Corliss (1)11-2752
5. Elmhurst Timothy Christian14-2685
6. Nashville14-156T6
7. Macomb14-0418
8. Fieldcrest12-13410
9. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)11-5269
10. Breese Mater Dei12-210NR

Others receiving votes: Clark 8. Fairfield 8. Massac County 6. Teutopolis 5. Carterville 4. Hillsboro 3. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1. Eureka 1. Chicago King 1. Pinckneyville 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Cobden (5)19-01002
2. Yorkville Christian (6)10-1981
3. Casey-Westfield (1)11-1843
4. Kewanee (Wethersfield)15-1744
5. Indian Creek17-4605
6. East Dubuque17-1586
7. Monmouth United14-2467
8. LeRoy12-2338
9. Fulton12-1289
10. Roanoke-Benson13-32110

Others receiving votes: Okawville 13. Winchester-West Central 10. Concord Triopia 7. Macon Meridian 7. Norris City 6. Effingham St. Anthony 5. Steeleville 4. Goreville 3. Wayne City 2. Mounds Meridian 1.

GIRLS

Class 4A

SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Hersey (9)16-0901
2. Marist15-1763
3. Benet11-1632
4. Edwardsville16-1614
(tie) Libertyville16-2615
6. Loyola19-2526
7. Hononegah12-1287
8. Maine South14-3279
9. Stevenson16-2218
10. O'Fallon13-21010

Others receiving votes: Fremd 3. Naperville North 2. Lincoln Way West 1.

Class 3A

SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Kenwood(9)13-0902
2. Simeon10-1741
3. Peoria Central11-1723
4. Bethalto Civic Memorial16-1604
5. Decatur MacArthur10-1585
6. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin16-1406
7. Geneseo13-2367
8. Dunlap13-3228
9. Chicago Heights Marian16-5209
10. St. Ignatius12-5910

Others receiving votes: Rock Island 4. Morton 3. Burlington Central 3. Sycamore 2. Danville 2.

Class 2A

SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Riverdale (9)8-0991
2. Eureka(2)13-0892
3. Winnebago13-2783
4. Breese Central13-1774
5. Carterville12-2685
6. Sullivan14-1586
7. Tremont12-1358
8. Seneca11-1297
(tie) Teutopolis15-52910
10. Paris13-2279

Others receiving votes: Petersburg PORTA 10. Nashville 4. Fieldcrest 2.

Class 1A

SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Amboy (8)14-11002
2. Brimfield (2)16-0933
3. Lanark Eastland (1)16-1881
4. Aurora Christian13-1714
5. Shiloh10-1615
(tie) Catlin (Salt Fork)13-0616
7. Stockton15-1527
8. Brown County13-2309
9. Jacksonville Routt10-2238
10. Galena11-28NR

Others receiving votes: Gardner-South Wilmington 6. Neoga 4. Serena 4. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 3. Greenfield 1.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What teams in the Sweet 16 have the ability to move forward?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News