Check out the final Associated Press boys and girls basketball rankings

Here are the final boys and girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
BOYS
Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Whitney Young (8)
|15-1
|87
|1
|2. Evanston Township
|17-3
|77
|2
|3. Simeon
|7-1
|72
|T3
|4. Rolling Meadows (1)
|15-0
|66
|T3
|5. Mundelein
|13-2
|53
|5
|6. Brother Rice
|13-1
|39
|8
|7. New Trier
|13-2
|24
|6
|8. Belleville East
|11-2
|21
|9
|9. Glenbard West
|16-1
|19
|10
|(tie) Glenbrook South
|16-2
|19
|7
Others receiving votes: Curie 7. DeKalb 6. Rockford East 2. Downers North 1. Hersey 1. Moline 1.
Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. DePaul College Prep (5)
|14-2
|102
|2
|2. Hillcrest (5)
|13-0
|100
|1
|3. Niles Notre Dame
|15-3
|82
|3
|4. Peoria Notre Dame
|14-1
|71
|4
|5. Fenwick
|13-3
|67
|T5
|6. Kankakee (1)
|12-1
|55
|T5
|7. Rock Island
|14-2
|44
|7
|8. Washington
|16-1
|26
|8
|9. Effingham
|17-1
|19
|9
|10. Kenwood
|12-2
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Ottawa 9. Springfield Lanphier 8. St. Ignatius 4. St. Patrick 2. Westinghouse 1. Centralia 1. Lincoln 1.
Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Rockford Lutheran (9)
|16-0
|99
|1
|2. Mt. Carmel (1)
|16-2
|79
|3
|(tie) Breese Central
|15-0
|79
|4
|4. Corliss (1)
|11-2
|75
|2
|5. Elmhurst Timothy Christian
|14-2
|68
|5
|6. Nashville
|14-1
|56
|T6
|7. Macomb
|14-0
|41
|8
|8. Fieldcrest
|12-1
|34
|10
|9. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|11-5
|26
|9
|10. Breese Mater Dei
|12-2
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Clark 8. Fairfield 8. Massac County 6. Teutopolis 5. Carterville 4. Hillsboro 3. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1. Eureka 1. Chicago King 1. Pinckneyville 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Cobden (5)
|19-0
|100
|2
|2. Yorkville Christian (6)
|10-1
|98
|1
|3. Casey-Westfield (1)
|11-1
|84
|3
|4. Kewanee (Wethersfield)
|15-1
|74
|4
|5. Indian Creek
|17-4
|60
|5
|6. East Dubuque
|17-1
|58
|6
|7. Monmouth United
|14-2
|46
|7
|8. LeRoy
|12-2
|33
|8
|9. Fulton
|12-1
|28
|9
|10. Roanoke-Benson
|13-3
|21
|10
Others receiving votes: Okawville 13. Winchester-West Central 10. Concord Triopia 7. Macon Meridian 7. Norris City 6. Effingham St. Anthony 5. Steeleville 4. Goreville 3. Wayne City 2. Mounds Meridian 1.
GIRLS
Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Hersey (9)
|16-0
|90
|1
|2. Marist
|15-1
|76
|3
|3. Benet
|11-1
|63
|2
|4. Edwardsville
|16-1
|61
|4
|(tie) Libertyville
|16-2
|61
|5
|6. Loyola
|19-2
|52
|6
|7. Hononegah
|12-1
|28
|7
|8. Maine South
|14-3
|27
|9
|9. Stevenson
|16-2
|21
|8
|10. O'Fallon
|13-2
|10
|10
Others receiving votes: Fremd 3. Naperville North 2. Lincoln Way West 1.
Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Kenwood
|(9)
|13-0
|90
|2
|2. Simeon
|10-1
|74
|1
|3. Peoria Central
|11-1
|72
|3
|4. Bethalto Civic Memorial
|16-1
|60
|4
|5. Decatur MacArthur
|10-1
|58
|5
|6. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin
|16-1
|40
|6
|7. Geneseo
|13-2
|36
|7
|8. Dunlap
|13-3
|22
|8
|9. Chicago Heights Marian
|16-5
|20
|9
|10. St. Ignatius
|12-5
|9
|10
Others receiving votes: Rock Island 4. Morton 3. Burlington Central 3. Sycamore 2. Danville 2.
Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Riverdale (9)
|8-0
|99
|1
|2. Eureka
|(2)
|13-0
|89
|2
|3. Winnebago
|13-2
|78
|3
|4. Breese Central
|13-1
|77
|4
|5. Carterville
|12-2
|68
|5
|6. Sullivan
|14-1
|58
|6
|7. Tremont
|12-1
|35
|8
|8. Seneca
|11-1
|29
|7
|(tie) Teutopolis
|15-5
|29
|10
|10. Paris
|13-2
|27
|9
Others receiving votes: Petersburg PORTA 10. Nashville 4. Fieldcrest 2.
Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Amboy (8)
|14-1
|100
|2
|2. Brimfield (2)
|16-0
|93
|3
|3. Lanark Eastland (1)
|16-1
|88
|1
|4. Aurora Christian
|13-1
|71
|4
|5. Shiloh
|10-1
|61
|5
|(tie) Catlin (Salt Fork)
|13-0
|61
|6
|7. Stockton
|15-1
|52
|7
|8. Brown County
|13-2
|30
|9
|9. Jacksonville Routt
|10-2
|23
|8
|10. Galena
|11-2
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Gardner-South Wilmington 6. Neoga 4. Serena 4. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 3. Greenfield 1.