Check out the latest Associated Press boys and girls basketball rankings
agate

Check out the latest Associated Press boys and girls basketball rankings

Here are the boys and girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

BOYS

Class 4A

SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Simeon (4)4-0671
2. Whitney Young (3)11-0662
3. Mundelein13-1553
4. Glenbard West13-0455
5. Rolling Meadows12-0388
6. Curie3-1329
7. DeKalb17-02610
8. Belleville East10-1167
9. New Trier10-212NR
10. Evanston Township12-294

Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 8. Glenbrook South 7. Lake Forest 2. Moline 1. Hersey 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Hillcrest (6)10-0693
2. Niles Notre Dame14-2571
3. Peoria Notre Dame (1)14-1556
4. Kankakee10-0494
5. Fenwick11-2425
6. Rock Island12-2278
7. DePaul College Prep9-2232
8. Washington14-11710
9. Effingham14-115NR
10. Kenwood6-277

Others receiving votes: St. Patrick 5. Lemont 4. St. Viator 4. Ottawa 4. Springfield Lanphier 3. Centralia 2. St. Rita 2.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Rockford Lutheran (7)15-0791
2. Corliss (1)9-1652
3. Clark4-1534
4. Mt. Carmel13-2475
(tie) Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)10-4473
6. Elmhurst Timothy Christian12-1416
7. Breese Mater Dei10-0388
8. Nashville (1)10-1257
9. Macomb12-02310
10. Breese Central15-021NR

Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 18. Fairfield 16. Pinckneyville 5. Hillsboro 5. Eureka 5. Carterville 4. Massac County 2. Teutopolis 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Yorkville Christian (9)8-0981
2. Casey-Westfield (1)9-1636
(tie) Kewanee (Wethersfield)15-1635
4. Cobden14-0623
5. Indian Creek14-4502
6. Monmouth United14-14210
7. East Dubuque14-1388
8. Fulton11-1369
9. LeRoy12-1267
10. Roanoke-Benson13-3134

Others receiving votes: Okawville 11. Winchester-West Central 10. Macon Meridian 7. Concord Triopia 5. Effingham St. Anthony 5. Scales Mound 4. Jacksonville Routt 4. Brimfield 4. Norris City 3. Steeleville 2. Amboy 1. Mounds Meridian 1. Goreville 1. Griggsville-Perry 1.

Girls

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Benet (1)9-0733
1. Hersey (6)13-0731
3. Fremd11-1556
4. Marist11-1545
5. Libertyville (1)13-2478
6. Edwardsville13-1384
7. Loyola16-2289
8. Stevenson12-1252
9. Hononegah10-1197
10. O'Fallon11-112NR

Others receiving votes: Maine South 10. Naperville North 3. York 1. Lincoln Way West 1. Bolingbrook 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Simeon (5)7-0771
2. Peoria Central (3)10-0732
3. Kenwood7-0653
4. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin13-0574
5. Bethalto Civic Memorial12-1466
6. Dunlap12-2295
7. St. Ignatius10-32610
7. Geneseo10-2268
9. Decatur MacArthur7-1199
10. Burlington Central10-277

Others receiving votes: St. Viator 6. Chicago Heights Marian 5. Peoria Notre Dame 1. Rock Island 1. Sycamore 1. Morton 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Riverdale (9)7-0941
2. Paris (1)12-1852
3. Carterville10-1713
4. Eureka13-0637
5. Winnebago10-2564
6. Sullivan13-1556
7. Tremont13-0378
8. Tuscola14-2239
8. Seneca12-12310
10. Pleasant Plains4-2125

Others receiving votes: Nashville 10. Petersburg PORTA 10. Breese Central 5. Fieldcrest 3. Clinton 2. Sherrard 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Amboy (8)11-1951
2. Lanark Eastland (1)15-1892
3. Brimfield (1)15-0803
4. Aurora Christian11-1544
5. Shiloh10-1526
6. Catlin (Salt Fork)13-0487
7. Stockton12-1449
8. Brown County11-1358
9. Gardner-South Wilmington12-118NR
10. Jacksonville Routt8-2145

Others receiving votes: Abingdon (A.-Avon) 13. Neoga 3. Serena 1. Greenfield 1. Altamont 1. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 1. Galena 1.

