Check out the latest Associated Press boys and girls basketball rankings

Here are the boys and girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
BOYS
Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Simeon (4)
|4-0
|67
|1
|2. Whitney Young (3)
|11-0
|66
|2
|3. Mundelein
|13-1
|55
|3
|4. Glenbard West
|13-0
|45
|5
|5. Rolling Meadows
|12-0
|38
|8
|6. Curie
|3-1
|32
|9
|7. DeKalb
|17-0
|26
|10
|8. Belleville East
|10-1
|16
|7
|9. New Trier
|10-2
|12
|NR
|10. Evanston Township
|12-2
|9
|4
Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 8. Glenbrook South 7. Lake Forest 2. Moline 1. Hersey 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Hillcrest (6)
|10-0
|69
|3
|2. Niles Notre Dame
|14-2
|57
|1
|3. Peoria Notre Dame (1)
|14-1
|55
|6
|4. Kankakee
|10-0
|49
|4
|5. Fenwick
|11-2
|42
|5
|6. Rock Island
|12-2
|27
|8
|7. DePaul College Prep
|9-2
|23
|2
|8. Washington
|14-1
|17
|10
|9. Effingham
|14-1
|15
|NR
|10. Kenwood
|6-2
|7
|7
Others receiving votes: St. Patrick 5. Lemont 4. St. Viator 4. Ottawa 4. Springfield Lanphier 3. Centralia 2. St. Rita 2.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Rockford Lutheran (7)
|15-0
|79
|1
|2. Corliss (1)
|9-1
|65
|2
|3. Clark
|4-1
|53
|4
|4. Mt. Carmel
|13-2
|47
|5
|(tie) Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|10-4
|47
|3
|6. Elmhurst Timothy Christian
|12-1
|41
|6
|7. Breese Mater Dei
|10-0
|38
|8
|8. Nashville (1)
|10-1
|25
|7
|9. Macomb
|12-0
|23
|10
|10. Breese Central
|15-0
|21
|NR
Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 18. Fairfield 16. Pinckneyville 5. Hillsboro 5. Eureka 5. Carterville 4. Massac County 2. Teutopolis 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Yorkville Christian (9)
|8-0
|98
|1
|2. Casey-Westfield (1)
|9-1
|63
|6
|(tie) Kewanee (Wethersfield)
|15-1
|63
|5
|4. Cobden
|14-0
|62
|3
|5. Indian Creek
|14-4
|50
|2
|6. Monmouth United
|14-1
|42
|10
|7. East Dubuque
|14-1
|38
|8
|8. Fulton
|11-1
|36
|9
|9. LeRoy
|12-1
|26
|7
|10. Roanoke-Benson
|13-3
|13
|4
Others receiving votes: Okawville 11. Winchester-West Central 10. Macon Meridian 7. Concord Triopia 5. Effingham St. Anthony 5. Scales Mound 4. Jacksonville Routt 4. Brimfield 4. Norris City 3. Steeleville 2. Amboy 1. Mounds Meridian 1. Goreville 1. Griggsville-Perry 1.
Girls
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Benet (1)
|9-0
|73
|3
|1. Hersey (6)
|13-0
|73
|1
|3. Fremd
|11-1
|55
|6
|4. Marist
|11-1
|54
|5
|5. Libertyville (1)
|13-2
|47
|8
|6. Edwardsville
|13-1
|38
|4
|7. Loyola
|16-2
|28
|9
|8. Stevenson
|12-1
|25
|2
|9. Hononegah
|10-1
|19
|7
|10. O'Fallon
|11-1
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Maine South 10. Naperville North 3. York 1. Lincoln Way West 1. Bolingbrook 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Simeon (5)
|7-0
|77
|1
|2. Peoria Central (3)
|10-0
|73
|2
|3. Kenwood
|7-0
|65
|3
|4. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin
|13-0
|57
|4
|5. Bethalto Civic Memorial
|12-1
|46
|6
|6. Dunlap
|12-2
|29
|5
|7. St. Ignatius
|10-3
|26
|10
|7. Geneseo
|10-2
|26
|8
|9. Decatur MacArthur
|7-1
|19
|9
|10. Burlington Central
|10-2
|7
|7
Others receiving votes: St. Viator 6. Chicago Heights Marian 5. Peoria Notre Dame 1. Rock Island 1. Sycamore 1. Morton 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Riverdale (9)
|7-0
|94
|1
|2. Paris (1)
|12-1
|85
|2
|3. Carterville
|10-1
|71
|3
|4. Eureka
|13-0
|63
|7
|5. Winnebago
|10-2
|56
|4
|6. Sullivan
|13-1
|55
|6
|7. Tremont
|13-0
|37
|8
|8. Tuscola
|14-2
|23
|9
|8. Seneca
|12-1
|23
|10
|10. Pleasant Plains
|4-2
|12
|5
Others receiving votes: Nashville 10. Petersburg PORTA 10. Breese Central 5. Fieldcrest 3. Clinton 2. Sherrard 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Amboy (8)
|11-1
|95
|1
|2. Lanark Eastland (1)
|15-1
|89
|2
|3. Brimfield (1)
|15-0
|80
|3
|4. Aurora Christian
|11-1
|54
|4
|5. Shiloh
|10-1
|52
|6
|6. Catlin (Salt Fork)
|13-0
|48
|7
|7. Stockton
|12-1
|44
|9
|8. Brown County
|11-1
|35
|8
|9. Gardner-South Wilmington
|12-1
|18
|NR
|10. Jacksonville Routt
|8-2
|14
|5
Others receiving votes: Abingdon (A.-Avon) 13. Neoga 3. Serena 1. Greenfield 1. Altamont 1. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 1. Galena 1.