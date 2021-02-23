Check out the latest Associated Press boys and girls basketball rankings

Here are the boys and girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
BOYS
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Simeon (7)
|0-0
|79
|1
|2. Whitney Young (1)
|3-0
|69
|2
|3. Evanston Township
|7-0
|68
|3
|4. Mundelein
|7-1
|54
|4
|5. Glenbard West
|7-0
|37
|5
|6. Glenbrook South
|9-0
|33
|7
|7. Belleville East
|5-0
|25
|10
|(tie) Rolling Meadows
|7-0
|25
|8
|9. Curie
|0-0
|22
|6
|10. DeKalb
|9-0
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Homewood-Flossmoor 8. Downers North 2. Lake Forest 2. Moline 1. Brother Rice 1. Rockford East 1. Barrington 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Niles Notre Dame (8)
|8-1
|80
|1
|2. DePaul College Prep
|3-0
|68
|2
|3. Hillcrest
|5-0
|59
|4
|4. Peoria Notre Dame
|8-0
|58
|3
|5. Fenwick
|5-1
|44
|5
|6. Galesburg
|5-0
|33
|7
|7. Kankakee
|1-0
|28
|8
|8. Peoria Manual
|4-1
|24
|6
|9. Effingham
|9-0
|13
|10
|10. St. Patrick
|3-1
|9
|9
Others receiving votes: Kenwood 5. Centralia 5. Rock Island 4. Washington 2. Springfield Lanphier 2. Mount Vernon 2. Lincoln 1. Burlington Central 1. St. Rita 1. North Lawndale 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Clark
|(3)
|0-0
|47
|2
|1. Mt. Carmel (2)
|4-1
|47
|4
|3. Rockford Lutheran (1)
|7-0
|46
|5
|4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|(1)
|6-2
|44
|1
|5. Elmhurst Timothy Christian
|5-1
|42
|6
|6. Fairfield
|7-0
|35
|7
|7. Tuscola
|7-1
|23
|3
|(tie) Nashville
|5-0
|18
|8
|8. Eureka
|8-0
|18
|9
|10. Macomb
|6-0
|15
|10
Others receiving votes: Massac County 9. Orr 8. Corliss 7. Breese Mater Dei 6. Breese Central 5. Trenton Wesclin 4. Fieldcrest 4. Carterville 3. Pinckneyville 2. Sterling Newman 1. Hillsboro 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Yorkville Christian (5)
|3-0
|71
|1
|2. Indian Creek (2)
|6-0
|59
|2
|3. Roanoke-Benson
|8-1
|52
|6
|4. Casey-Westfield (1)
|3-1
|49
|3
|5. Cobden
|5-0
|32
|4
|(tie) Concord Triopia
|8-0
|32
|8
|7. East Dubuque
|7-0
|23
|NR
|(tie) Monmouth United
|8-0
|23
|NR
|9. Kewanee (Wethersfield)
|8-1
|21
|5
|10. Macon Meridian
|6-2
|12
|7
Others receiving votes: Griggsville-Perry 11. Winchester-West Central 9. Cumberland 8. Fulton 8. Okawville 7. Altamont 6. LeRoy 5. Effingham St. Anthony 5. Farina South Central 4. Pecatonica 3.
GIRLS
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Hersey (7)
|6-0
|79
|1
|2. Fremd (1)
|4-0
|71
|2
|3. Marist
|3-0
|66
|3
|4. Loyola
|9-0
|55
|5
|5. Stevenson
|5-0
|46
|6
|6. Benet
|5-0
|37
|7
|7. Hononegah
|6-0
|19
|NR
|8. York
|3-0
|17
|9
|9. Bolingbrook
|4-1
|15
|4
|(tie) Edwardsville
|5-0
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Homewood-Flossmoor 10. Libertyville 5. Maine South 2. O'Fallon 1. Mother McAuley 1. Evanston Township 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Simeon (5)
|0-0
|77
|1
|2. Peoria Central (3)
|7-0
|70
|3
|3. Kenwood
|0-0
|64
|2
|4. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin
|8-0
|55
|5
|5. Burlington Central
|6-0
|51
|4
|6. Galesburg
|8-0
|42
|6
|7. Chicago Heights Marian
|6-2
|28
|T7
|8. Dunlap
|7-1
|20
|9
|9. Bethalto Civic Memorial
|6-1
|11
|NR
|10. Decatur MacArthur
|3-0
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Kankakee 6. Geneseo 4. Rock Island 2. St. Ignatius 2.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Riverdale (7)
|6-0
|88
|1
|2. Paris (1)
|5-0
|71
|4
|3. Carterville
|6-1
|61
|3
|4. Winnebago
|6-2
|57
|5
|5. Pleasant Plains
|2-1
|40
|T6
|6. Tuscola
|9-0
|37
|9
|7. Nashville (1)
|5-0
|36
|NR
|8. Sullivan
|7-1
|26
|NR
|9. Seneca
|7-0
|17
|NR
|10. Quincy Notre Dame
|2-2
|11
|2
Others receiving votes: Petersburg PORTA 10. Tremont 9. Eureka 9. Sherrard 4. Clinton 4. Fieldcrest 3. Massac County 2. Watseka 2. Teutopolis 2.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Amboy (8)
|7-0
|90
|1
|2. Lanark Eastland
|8-0
|75
|2
|3. Aurora Christian
|7-0
|65
|5
|4. Brimfield
|9-0
|61
|3
|5. Jacksonville Routt
|3-0
|49
|6
|6. Shiloh
|5-1
|47
|4
|7. Abingdon (A.-Avon)
|8-0
|26
|8
|8. Catlin (Salt Fork)
|7-0
|23
|9
|9. Neoga
|9-0
|18
|NR
|10. Stockton
|6-0
|13
|10
Others receiving votes: Brown County 8. Winchester 7. Greenfield 4. Gardner-South Wilmington 3. Nokomis 1. Mendon Unity 1.