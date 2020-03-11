Dog day afternoons on tap for state-bound Roanoke-Benson basketball team

"I grew six inches in seventh grade," said Braman, whose father, Greg, a former Eureka College player, is 6-7.

Zeller calls Braman a gym rat.

"He invests a lot of time into making himself the best basketball player he can be," Zeller says. "To have him inside to be able to score, to be able to defend and block shots and rebound has been huge for us."

Braman is drawing interest from college recruiters, but has yet to receive a scholarship offer.

"He'd love to play at the highest level possible," Zeller says. "Getting on a big stage (like the Final Four) can only help get his name out there."

Braman has no trouble finding motivation to improve.

"There is always somebody better than you so you want to get better than them," he said.

Weber and fellow senior Trent Weldon will attend Illinois and Eastern Illinois, respectively, next year. A 6-1 point guard averaging 10.4 points and 3.9 assists in his third year as a starter, Weber will focus on academics in college. The 6-3 Weldon (8.1 ppg), who placed fourth in the state high jump last spring, will compete for EIU in track.