During a career that has seen Tom Garriott come full circle, he takes the Olympia boys basketball coaching job

"Ryan is an amazing scorer," Garriott said. "He is so crafty with the ball. That’s something you just can’t teach. He’s spent endless hours in the gym. I was fortunate to have the opportunity to coach Ryan his senior year. Loras got a steal. Ryan will be playing for a great coach (in Eureka-native Chris) Martin."

Garriott has also served as head or assistant girls coach at Illinois Wesleyan, Central Catholic, University High, Prairie Central and Champaign St. Thomas More.

"I’m excited to be at Olympia and give back to the community," he said.

Garriott's new job affords him a shorter commute. He lives off of Route 9 west of Bloomington, just 50 yards from the Olympia school district. His first job as a boys coach was as an Olympia assistant in 2009-10. The Hoopeston native's ties to the area began 38 years ago when he moved to Bloomington.

"Bloomington-Normal was like Chicago to me back then," Garriott says. "I didn’t know anyone but a few co-workers. I asked one of my co-workers where I could play ball in Bloomington. She hooked me up with Bob and John Stroud.