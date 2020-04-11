During a career that has seen Tom Garriott come full circle, he takes the Olympia boys basketball coaching job

STANFORD — A desire to shorten his commute has led Tom Garriott to come full circle.
A basketball junkie by anyone's definition, Garriott has been hired as Olympia High School's boys coach after Doug Yoder ended a seven-year run at the helm with an 86-123 record.
Last season, Garriott coached Pontiac's boys to a 16-13 record overall and a 7-2 mark good for a share of second place in the Illini Prairie Conference. The season before, he guided Pontiac's girls to a 14-17 record.
"Pontiac was good to me," Garriott said. "I developed a lot of relationships there. It’s always tough telling your players that you are leaving.
"They worked extremely hard for me. They bought into our system very well. They know they can contact me any time. Relationships you build with the players will last forever. It was amazing winning nine of our last 12 games. Seeing them come together as a team and supporting each other was more gratifying than the actual wins."
The Indians were led by Pantagraph All-Area star Ryan Weir, a 6-foot-3 Loras College recruit who averaged 22.5 points and 7.4 rebounds.
"Ryan is an amazing scorer," Garriott said. "He is so crafty with the ball. That’s something you just can’t teach. He’s spent endless hours in the gym. I was fortunate to have the opportunity to coach Ryan his senior year. Loras got a steal. Ryan will be playing for a great coach (in Eureka-native Chris) Martin."
Garriott has also served as head or assistant girls coach at Illinois Wesleyan, Central Catholic, University High, Prairie Central and Champaign St. Thomas More.
"I’m excited to be at Olympia and give back to the community," he said.
Garriott's new job affords him a shorter commute. He lives off of Route 9 west of Bloomington, just 50 yards from the Olympia school district. His first job as a boys coach was as an Olympia assistant in 2009-10. The Hoopeston native's ties to the area began 38 years ago when he moved to Bloomington.
"Bloomington-Normal was like Chicago to me back then," Garriott says. "I didn’t know anyone but a few co-workers. I asked one of my co-workers where I could play ball in Bloomington. She hooked me up with Bob and John Stroud.
"Soon after that I was playing every Monday and Thursday night in a very competitive basketball league in a small crackerbox gym in Armington. It was so small, there was even a pillar on the court in bounds. I loved it. I was in my element. I played in that league for several years and developed a lot of friendships."
Garriott noted that gym still exists. As he recalled, the pillar was sometimes a softer screening device than the real screens teammates set for one another.
Garriott loves how similar the Olympia community is to Hoopeston, which he calls a basketball town.
"I was very fortunate," he said of growing up in a hoops hotbed. "I grew up admiring the varsity players when I was in grade school."
By the time Garriott was a senior, the team's water boy was none other than sixth grader Thad Matta, who went on to play for Southern Illinois and Butler before becoming the winningest coach in Ohio State history.
"He was very quiet and polite," Garriott remembered. "Thad was reliable and always had a smile on his face. Thad's dad (Jim) was our athletic director so he was always in the gym.
"Thad and his brother, Greg, as sixth- and seventh-graders would come to a lot of our practices and even scrimmage with us at times. We all knew he had a high basketball IQ back then, but never dreamed of him being a Big 10 coach."
Garriott's coaching philosophy echoes that of his high school mentors, head coach Ed Byrd and assistant coach Dr. Don Dean.
"They both influenced my coaching style," Garriott said. "They taught me discipline, hard work and caring about the athletes."
As for his own staff, Garriott is still looking for a varsity assistant, but his JV coach will be Tyler Deal and the freshman coach Curt Morr. Garriott inherits five starters from a 6-26 Olympia squad that lost to Pontiac, 43-41.
"They are very athletic and can shoot," he says. "They made nine 3s against me."
Garriott believes the Spartans will thrive in his up-tempo offense and run-and-jump press.
"I always adapt to the personnel, but from what I see, they will able to run it," he said. "It will be a learning process. It always is, and it takes time."
As Garriott prepares to coach in Stanford, an 11-mile drive from Armington's tiny gym, his time as a basketball lifer has indeed come full circle.
Contact Randy Sharer at (309) 820-3405. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_sharer
