Ethan Davis' 42 points help Olympia down Rantoul
Ethan Davis' 42 points help Olympia down Rantoul

Prep sports graphic

Ethan Davis exploded for 42 points to spark Olympia High School to a 73-59 victory over Rantoul in an Illini Prairie Conference boys basketball game  at Stanford.

Davis sank 21 of 24 free throws and had five 3-pointers among his eight baskets. Hunter Berges scored 15 points and Justin Siebert 11 for the Spartans.

Dee-Mack 38, Roanoke-Benson 28: Johnathan Blumeyer scored 12 points as Deer Creek-Mackinaw downed Roanoke-Benson in a nonconference game at Mackinaw. 

Lane Thomann and Zachary Smith chipped in 11 points each for the Chiefs. Luke Braman's 14 points paced Roanoke-Benson.

Lincoln 35, New Berlin 18: Dylan Singleton contributed 14 points and six rebounds as Lincoln took a nonconference victory over New Berlin at Lincoln.

Landon Hullinger added 11 points for the Railsplitters, who led 16-9 at halftime.

Midland 77, Heyworth 72: Midland broke free from a 36-all halftime tie to beat Heyworth in a nonconference game. 

Heyworth was paced by Gavin Hicklin's 23 points. Tazden Eller scored 19 points for the Hornets.

Watseka 69, Fisher 57: Carson Brozenec poured in 25 points for Fisher in a nonconference home loss to Watseka. Landen Stalter had 15 points for the Bunnies.

Clifton Central 72, Dwight 62: Wyatt Thompson led Dwight with 18 points in a loss at Clifton. The Trojans also received 15 points from Brandon Ceylor and 11 from Abe Rieke.

GIRLS

Roanoke-Benson 57, Seneca 46: Kaylea Randall had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead Roanoke-Benson to a Tri-County Conference victory at Roanoke.

Jasmine Garman contributed 14 points while Maddie Monge contributed 11 points and four steals for the Rockets (7-1).

ALAH 49, Blue Ridge 29: Katie Bowns scored eight points for Blue Ridge in a loss to ALAH at Farmer City.

Watseka 52, Fisher 36: Marian Sommer's seven points paced Fisher (3-6) in a home loss to Watseka (8-0).

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

