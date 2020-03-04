Evan Hutson, Normal West basketball rally to edge Moline in Class 4A regional

MOLINE — Senior Evan Hutson hit a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter to put Normal West High School ahead and the fifth-seeded Wildcats went on to edge No. 3 seed Moline, 40-37, in the semifinals of the Class 4A Moline Regional basketball tournament at Wharton Field House.

Junior guard Nick Rediger led West with 12 points and Hutson scored 11. The Wildcats (13-19) advanced to Friday's 7 p.m. championship game against No. 6 seed East Moline.

West trailed 8-0 early in the game and was down by five points with two minutes left in the fourth quarter. Three-pointers by Rediger and Hutson brought the Wildcats back, with Hutson nailing his from the corner.

Playing without injured center Corey Walker, West got a lift from 6-foot-4 sophomore Max Ziebarth, who grabbed 12 rebounds to go with his six points. Six of his rebounds came on the offensive end.