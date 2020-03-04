Evan Hutson, Normal West basketball rally to edge Moline in Class 4A regional

MOLINE — Senior Evan Hutson hit a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter to put Normal West High School ahead and the fifth-seeded Wildcats went on to edge No. 3 seed Moline, 40-37, in the semifinals of the Class 4A Moline Regional basketball tournament at Wharton Field House.
Junior guard Nick Rediger led West with 12 points and Hutson scored 11. The Wildcats (13-19) advanced to Friday's 7 p.m. championship game against No. 6 seed East Moline.
West trailed 8-0 early in the game and was down by five points with two minutes left in the fourth quarter. Three-pointers by Rediger and Hutson brought the Wildcats back, with Hutson nailing his from the corner.
Playing without injured center Corey Walker, West got a lift from 6-foot-4 sophomore Max Ziebarth, who grabbed 12 rebounds to go with his six points. Six of his rebounds came on the offensive end.
"It was a great team win by our guys," West coach Ed Hafermann said. "Corey is out for us and he had a huge game the last time we played Moline (a 62-56 West win). Max (Ziebarth) was big coming off the bench. Alec (McGinnis) did a good job of containing their freshman (Brock Harding), holding him to four points. He's kind of their go-to guy.
"The kids did a good job of executing our defensive scheme. We held a team that likes to score to 37 points. We persevered. We were down five with two minutes to go and found a way to win."
Hutson and Rediger each had four rebounds for West. Ryne Schimmel scored 16 points to pace Moline.
Grant Welch hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to give Moline a 21-19 edge at the break.