Fieldcrest coach Matt Winkler notches 600th victory

Centennial 56, West 40: Khailico Terry's 22 points carried Champaign Centennial past Normal West in a Big 12 game at Champaign.

Corey Walker and Colton Cassady scored 12 points each for the Wildcats (1-6, 1-5).

"We continue to struggle with turning the ball over which is leading to easy baskets for our opponents," said West coach Ed Hafermann. "Our half-court defense is solid when we get it set up. We need to find a way to take care of the ball and have quality possessions on the offensive end. I believe our guys will figure it out."

Peoria High 51, Bloomington 41: Peoria High, behind Nathan Moore's 16 points, pulled away in the second half to down Bloomington in a Big 12 game at the Robert Frank Sports Complex.

Adam Beasley paced the Purple Raiders (0-6), who trailed 28-26 at halftime, with 12 points. TJ Barger added 10 points.

Prairie Central 74, Plano 59: Trey Bazzell's 25 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists carried Prairie Central to its third straight road win in three days at Plano.

Rylie Vaughan added a career-high 21 points while Andy Krenz just missed a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks. Cooper Palmore pulled down 11 rebounds.