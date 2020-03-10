Fieldcrest rally comes up short as Timothy Christian wins Class 2A super-sectional

DEKALB — Fieldcrest High School's basketball team whittled down a 19-point deficit to single digits during the fourth quarter of Tuesday's Class 2A DeKalb Super-Sectional.
The Knights finally had some hope of going to their first state finals.
"Time was ticking down and we thought, 'Boy, this is it. This is what we have to do,' " said Knights senior guard Matt Lorton. "We probably should have done that the entire game."
Fieldcrest crawled within eight with 2:15 left on Andrew May's three-point play. However, Timothy Christian's athleticism and size proved too much to overcome as the Trojans earned a 59-43 victory at NIU Convocation Center.
The Knights, playing in their second super-sectional in school history, ended 27-7. Timothy Christian (28-5) moved to Peoria's Carver Arena to face Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in a 7:15 p.m. semifinal on Friday.
Cory Land sparked Fieldcrest's fourth-quarter rally with 13 of his 16 points. Jaxon Cusac-McKay added 12 points for the Knights, who shot 28.8% from the field and 4 of 24 outside the arc.
Timothy Christian switched early in the game to a 1-3-1 zone, with 6-foot-4 Josh Harris at the top. That bothered Fieldcrest for three quarters as Timothy Christian built a 36-18 lead entering the fourth quarter.
"They played great defense. Their length and close outs were great," said Fieldcrest coach Matt Winkler. "We couldn't get anything past them. We didn't have any penetrations or kicks."
Land sank a pair of 3-pointers to start the fourth quarter as Fieldcrest began to rally. McKay-Cusac's layup off a steal cut the gap to 40-30 with 4:45 left, forcing Timothy Christian to call a timeout.
May scored on a putback and was fouled. He sank the free throw to get the Knights within 49-41, but Timothy Christian got a couple offensive rebounds off its missed free throws and the Knights didn't have any more left.
"The guy in the middle, No. 20 (Harris), was long and it was hard to get past him," said Cusac-McKay. "We played a little bit shy."
Harris led the Trojans with 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while 6-foot-5 Ben VanderWal added 12 points and 11 rebounds and quick guard Matt Owens contributed 10 points.
Fieldcrest, without anyone over 6-1, was outrebounded 39-31. The Trojans grabbed 11 offensive boards and scored 36 points in the paint.
Timothy Christian started out in man-to-man defense. But after Winkler called a timeout with 2:15 left in the first quarter and trailing 6-2, the Trojans went to the zone.
"We mix it up quite a bit," said Timothy Christian coach Scott Plaisier of his defense. "As of late we've played more man because we're scared of guys shooting the basketball."
Plaisier made sure the Trojans closed out on Fieldcrest's shooters. The Knights shot 18.2% overall and 0 of 8 on 3-pointers in the first half in trailing, 20-11, at the break.
Garrett Nix's basket to start the third quarter allowed the Knights to get within 20-13. But a 15-3 run gave Timothy Christian a 35-16 lead with 2:38 left in the quarter.
"Their zone shut us down completely. We didn't have any looks," said Winkler. "There were a lot of nerves early. It's a big stage and a big court. We never quit, made a nice run there, but needed to shoot the ball a little better and play little better defense."
Timothy Christian finished shooting 39.6% from the field and sank 21 of 27 free throws.
Afterward, Winkler didn't want his team to forget what it accomplished this season.
"A lot of great things happened on our late run. We won 14 straight games without a guy over 6-1. It was kind of our nemesis tonight," he said. "A lot of their offensive rebounds were over the top of us.
"Hopefully we'll learn from this and come back stronger next season. This year was awesome."
