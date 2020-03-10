Fieldcrest rally comes up short as Timothy Christian wins Class 2A super-sectional

"They played great defense. Their length and close outs were great," said Fieldcrest coach Matt Winkler. "We couldn't get anything past them. We didn't have any penetrations or kicks."

Land sank a pair of 3-pointers to start the fourth quarter as Fieldcrest began to rally. McKay-Cusac's layup off a steal cut the gap to 40-30 with 4:45 left, forcing Timothy Christian to call a timeout.

May scored on a putback and was fouled. He sank the free throw to get the Knights within 49-41, but Timothy Christian got a couple offensive rebounds off its missed free throws and the Knights didn't have any more left.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"The guy in the middle, No. 20 (Harris), was long and it was hard to get past him," said Cusac-McKay. "We played a little bit shy."

Harris led the Trojans with 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while 6-foot-5 Ben VanderWal added 12 points and 11 rebounds and quick guard Matt Owens contributed 10 points.

Fieldcrest, without anyone over 6-1, was outrebounded 39-31. The Trojans grabbed 11 offensive boards and scored 36 points in the paint.

Timothy Christian started out in man-to-man defense. But after Winkler called a timeout with 2:15 left in the first quarter and trailing 6-2, the Trojans went to the zone.