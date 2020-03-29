Former NBA player Billy Martin made a big impression as Tri-Valley assistant coach

"'Oh, that's Michael Jordan. He's going to North Carolina this year.' Nobody thought much about it. He came off the bench the next game and was just fantastic. People started scratching their heads. Of course, the next year, he's in the national championship game and hits the winning shot (to beat Georgetown)."

Martin still has the program from the Capital Classic.

"They mixed up our pictures," he said. "So when you see a picture of Michael Jordan, you see a picture of me. I tell people that's where he went back in time and stole my mojo."

Martin was surprised his former Georgetown teammate, Ewing, a Hall of Famer, wanted to become coach at their alma mater in 2017.

"I never thought Pat would be a coach," Martin said. "Pat was not the outgoing type. He was just one of those guys that put on his hat and came to work. He was the first one there and the last one to leave. It was the same thing when he got to the NBA.

"I think he had a learning curve, too, in terms of being a coach. He was an assistant at the NBA level a long time (with the Washington Wizards). He worked with some great people. I'm just astonished and amazed at how well he communicates with the kids now."