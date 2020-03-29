Former NBA player Billy Martin made a big impression as Tri-Valley assistant coach

DOWNS — As basketball fans continue to mourn the demise of the NCAA Tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic, they should pause a moment to consider how Billy Martin feels.
The 6-foot-7 State Farm employee, who spent the past season as a Tri-Valley High School assistant coach, played on three Final Four teams while at Georgetown, winning the 1984 NCAA title and placing second in 1982 and 1985.
"Under the circumstances, I'm glad they did (cancel) that because otherwise you put the kids in harm's way," said the 57-year-old, who nevertheless is missing the tournament in the worst way.
"It's my favorite time of year. I was personally hurt. I love the NCAA Tournament and the NBA playoffs, but I think they did the right thing and I'm happy that they did."
Martin, who played three years in the NBA, is also happy he accepted first-year Tri-Valley head coach Todd Kagel's offer to join his staff. Initially, Martin hesitated to accept the job because he hadn't coached at any level since 2004-05 at Central Catholic.
"Todd is someone I've always liked and respected," Martin said. "It was a no-brainer. I had a blast."
Martin moved to Bloomington-Normal in the late 1990s and met Kagel while playing pickup basketball at Horton Field House and Shirk Center. Martin later moved away for nine years, but returned four years ago.
"We stayed in touch through the years," Kagel said. "When this thing unfolded at Tri-Valley, we were needing three or four guys to help us out. I thought of Billy because he's a good guy and had a lot of experience, and he said, 'yes.'
"The kids loved him and he got along great with the kids. He's got just such a great personality. He's just a real humble, nice guy."
Tri-Valley senior center Dylan Connor said it was "amazing" to work with Martin.
"I love Billy," Connor said. "He is very outgoing. He got along with all of us very well. He has an upbeat personality. He was always encouraging us to get better.
"Billy brought energy, too. When he showed up to practice, we all got excited. We really didn't know much about his past until after a couple weeks of practice."
Martin helped the Vikings surprise many while going 21-10.
"They were a special group of kids," he said. "They were smart and they listened, worked their tails off, and it was just a pleasure being around a group of kids like that."
Martin also enjoyed how much he learned about basketball's recent evolution.
"You relate to kids differently, and the game has changed," he said. "It's positionless basketball now and the kids have to have multiple skills."
When Martin spoke, however, the Vikings listened.
"He brings a lot of credibility to our basketball program," Kagel said.
Martin relished interacting with the rest of the coaching staff, which included former Illinois Wesleyan star Trevor Seibring, Cody Jackson, Dakota Neissen and John Fisher.
"The coaching staff there was fantastic," Martin said. "These were guys that came from the area. They understood the game and the team, the concepts, and all this stuff was new to me."
Martin didn't mind sharing stories with coaches and players about his glory days such as the time he met Michael Jordan at the 1981 Capital Classic All-Star Game in Washington, D.C.
"They get us together the night before the game," Martin remembers. "Myself, Patrick (Ewing) and the top 10 or 15 guys were jawing, telling stories. Down at the end of the table, you could see this guy going on and on about how 'I'm going to do this. I'm going to do that ... blah, blah, blah.' People started to ask, 'who is that kid down there with all that cockiness?'
"'Oh, that's Michael Jordan. He's going to North Carolina this year.' Nobody thought much about it. He came off the bench the next game and was just fantastic. People started scratching their heads. Of course, the next year, he's in the national championship game and hits the winning shot (to beat Georgetown)."
Martin still has the program from the Capital Classic.
"They mixed up our pictures," he said. "So when you see a picture of Michael Jordan, you see a picture of me. I tell people that's where he went back in time and stole my mojo."
Martin was surprised his former Georgetown teammate, Ewing, a Hall of Famer, wanted to become coach at their alma mater in 2017.
"I never thought Pat would be a coach," Martin said. "Pat was not the outgoing type. He was just one of those guys that put on his hat and came to work. He was the first one there and the last one to leave. It was the same thing when he got to the NBA.
"I think he had a learning curve, too, in terms of being a coach. He was an assistant at the NBA level a long time (with the Washington Wizards). He worked with some great people. I'm just astonished and amazed at how well he communicates with the kids now."
Martin's return to coaching has been aided by his wife, Jacki.
"My wife was very supportive because she knows how much I love basketball," he said. "She wanted me to have something to do. I've got all this free time in the evening."
Martin has a 15-year-old daughter, Anna, who is interested in music. His 27-year-old son Chris, who played basketball at Marshall, Mount St. Mary's and Savannah State, is a fitness trainer for pro athletes in Los Angeles.
Martin hopes to return to Tri-Valley's bench next season.
"I would do it in a heartbeat," he said. "I know they do a bunch of stuff in the summer. I'm going to try to be around as much as I can for that, too."
With Martin's guidance, the Vikings may someday help him add new chapters to his Final Four memories.
