Former Normal Community girls basketball coach Dave Feeney returns to the Lady Iron helm

Rose says Feeney's hiring is a "slam dunk" decision for NCHS.

"He's as good a coach as I've ever been around," Rose said. "He has a unique ability to be demanding, yet players love playing for him. There is an art to that.

"He brings a level of passion and intensity and love for the game. I think his real gift is his ability to develop relationships with players. They know he cares about them and as a result, the players really respond to his coaching."

Feeney has a great basketball mind, according to Rose.

"Even these last few years when we haven't coached together, he will randomly send me basketball ideas and thoughts," said Rose, who guarantees Feeney's teams "won't be outworked or outprepared."

Feeney said he thinks NCHS can have success next season when 14 players return from a 14-16 squad that lost Alabama-Birmingham recruit Kylee Schneringer to a knee injury after 11 games. Among the returnees will be Feeney's daughters, Madison and Sophia, a senior-to-be and a sophomore-to-be, respectively.

"A lot of these kids I've known since they were little because my daughters are right in their age group," Feeney said.

Athletic director Nic Kearfott said Feeney topped a deep pool of applicants.