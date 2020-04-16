Former Normal Community girls basketball coach Dave Feeney returns to the Lady Iron helm

NORMAL — Thirteen years ago, Dave Feeney left his comfort zone in an effort to improve as a basketball coach.
His endeavors in that regard should make Normal Community High School girls basketball fans feel comfortable about the Unit 5 school board's decision to rehire him as head coach.
Feeney, who ended an eight-year run as NCHS coach in 2007, replaced Marcus Mann, who went 131-107 the past nine seasons while winning one Intercity title and sharing another. Mann will continue to teach physical education and coach girls track at NCHS.
"I'm really excited to be back coaching at Normal Community," said Feeney, who served as Mann's assistant in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
"When I think of the impact that sports have had in my life ... I think of lessons that go way beyond a scoreboard. I miss being a part of that."
Feeney told the Pantagraph in 2007 he would have been happy to remain as coach, but he felt he needed to follow the advice he'd been giving players to "leave their comfort zone" in order to better themselves.
As an NCHS English teacher, Feeney tries to build relationships with students.
"I think the athletic arena is just another great way to do that," he said. "You learn so many lessons about hard work and team and overcoming adversity and doing something together."
Feeney, who turns 44 on Saturday, went 141-84 in his first stint as head coach. The El Paso native began coaching at age 22 after graduating from Millikin. His teams won Big 12 Conference titles in 2004 and 2005, advanced to a Class AA super-sectional in 2005, and won or shared three Intercity crowns.
"I think that I've grown," said Feeney, who served eight years as an Illinois Wesleyan assistant men's coach under Ron Rose.
Specifically, Feeney has learned how to maximize practice time.
"I know one thing that Coach Rose always talked about was being ridiculously unselfish," Feeney added. "I think my first go-round at Normal Community, we talked a ton about working extremely hard and making it a game of effort...building that through defense and playing an up-tempo style. Those are things that make the game about effort. Adding that 'ridiculously unselfish' component will only add to what hopefully will one day be a really successful program."
Rose says Feeney's hiring is a "slam dunk" decision for NCHS.
"He's as good a coach as I've ever been around," Rose said. "He has a unique ability to be demanding, yet players love playing for him. There is an art to that.
"He brings a level of passion and intensity and love for the game. I think his real gift is his ability to develop relationships with players. They know he cares about them and as a result, the players really respond to his coaching."
Feeney has a great basketball mind, according to Rose.
"Even these last few years when we haven't coached together, he will randomly send me basketball ideas and thoughts," said Rose, who guarantees Feeney's teams "won't be outworked or outprepared."
Feeney said he thinks NCHS can have success next season when 14 players return from a 14-16 squad that lost Alabama-Birmingham recruit Kylee Schneringer to a knee injury after 11 games. Among the returnees will be Feeney's daughters, Madison and Sophia, a senior-to-be and a sophomore-to-be, respectively.
"A lot of these kids I've known since they were little because my daughters are right in their age group," Feeney said.
Athletic director Nic Kearfott said Feeney topped a deep pool of applicants.
"Many coaches had many years of varsity head coaching experience," Kearfott said. "We were pleased with the quality of candidates and the high quality interviews."
Feeney's resume stood out.
"He's not only a great coach," Kearfott said, "he is an amazing leader and mentor to all student-athletes."
Kearfott also thanked Mann for bringing passion to a program that won a regional in 2019 with Division I recruits Schneringer, Abby Feit and Maya Wong.
"He put in numerous hours working on basketball and continuing to strive to improve the program," Kearfott said. "During his tenure, Coach Mann developed and helped produce a competitive level of basketball and basketball players."
Kearfott has no doubt Feeney will continue that tradition.
"The fans can expect to see a very passionate and caring coach, one that will go out of his way to help the student-athletes at NCHS," Kearfott said. "They will see a very organized, hardworking, high energy and vocal team on the court."
Fans will also see players pushed to grow beyond their comfort zones by someone who did exactly that.
