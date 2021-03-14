Four boys, Tremont's Alli Fuller unanimous picks to all-HOIC basketball teams

John Blumeyer of Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Fieldcrest's Jaxon Cusac-McKay, Trevor Heffren of Eureka and El Paso-Gridley's Asa Smith were unanimous first-team selections to the all-Heart of Illinois Conference boys basketball team.

Also on the first team were Tazden Eller of Heyworth, Fieldcrest's Henry Lorton and Logan Petersen of LeRoy. Blumeyer and Cusac-McKay also were unanimous picks last year.

Alli Fuller of Tremont was the only unanimous choice to the all-HOIC girls basketball team.

Joining Fuller on the first team were EPG's Jordyn Cannon, Ella Ausmus and Ellie Cahill of Eureka, Fieldcrest's Ashlyn May, Whitney Rumbold of Tremont and Tri-Valley's Addison Ritchie.

