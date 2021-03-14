 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four boys, Tremont's Alli Fuller unanimous picks to all-HOIC basketball teams
0 comments
alert

Four boys, Tremont's Alli Fuller unanimous picks to all-HOIC basketball teams

{{featured_button_text}}
HOIC ALL-STARS

Fieldcrest guard Jaxon Cusac-McKay, left, was a unanimous selection to the all-Heart of Illinois Conference boys basketball team.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

John Blumeyer of Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Fieldcrest's Jaxon Cusac-McKay, Trevor Heffren of Eureka and El Paso-Gridley's Asa Smith were unanimous first-team selections to the all-Heart of Illinois Conference boys basketball team.

Also on the first team were Tazden Eller of Heyworth, Fieldcrest's Henry Lorton and Logan Petersen of LeRoy. Blumeyer and Cusac-McKay also were unanimous picks last year.

Alli Fuller of Tremont was the only unanimous choice to the all-HOIC girls basketball team.

Joining Fuller on the first team were EPG's Jordyn Cannon, Ella Ausmus and Ellie Cahill of Eureka, Fieldcrest's Ashlyn May, Whitney Rumbold of Tremont and Tri-Valley's Addison Ritchie.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News