Girls State Basketball: Lindsey Dullard powers unbeaten Morton into Class 3A title game

All-stater Lindsey Dullard scored 23 points to power the No. 1-ranked Morton High School girls basketball team to a 48-36 win over Springfield Lanphier on Friday in the semifinals of the Class 3A State Tournament at Redbird Arena.

The 6-foot-1 Dullard, an Alabama-Birmingham recruit, sank 10 of 13 shots from the field as the Potters improved to 37-0. Katie Krupa added eight points and five rebounds for Morton, which is seeking its fifth state title in six years.

Morton takes on third-ranked Chicago Simeon at 1 p.m. Saturday for the championship.

Unranked Lanphier (26-9) received 15 points from Matrice Brooks. The Lions outrebounded Morton, 31-23, but had 23 turnovers to 12 for the Potters.

Simeon 48, Montini 40: All-stater Aneesah Morrow's 22 points and 13 rebounds powered Simeon to the semifinal win over second-ranked Lombard Montini.

Khaniah Gardner chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds for Simeon (33-3). Montini (32-5) was topped by Sophie Sullivan with 12 points.

CLASS 4A

Fremd 46, Lake Park 34: Grace LaBarge led a balanced scoring attack with 11 points as Palatine Fremd pulled away in the second half to earn a semifinal win.