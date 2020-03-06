Girls State Basketball: Lindsey Dullard powers unbeaten Morton into Class 3A title game

All-stater Lindsey Dullard scored 23 points to power the No. 1-ranked Morton High School girls basketball team to a 48-36 win over Springfield Lanphier on Friday in the semifinals of the Class 3A State Tournament at Redbird Arena.
The 6-foot-1 Dullard, an Alabama-Birmingham recruit, sank 10 of 13 shots from the field as the Potters improved to 37-0. Katie Krupa added eight points and five rebounds for Morton, which is seeking its fifth state title in six years.
Morton takes on third-ranked Chicago Simeon at 1 p.m. Saturday for the championship.
Unranked Lanphier (26-9) received 15 points from Matrice Brooks. The Lions outrebounded Morton, 31-23, but had 23 turnovers to 12 for the Potters.
Simeon 48, Montini 40: All-stater Aneesah Morrow's 22 points and 13 rebounds powered Simeon to the semifinal win over second-ranked Lombard Montini.
Khaniah Gardner chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds for Simeon (33-3). Montini (32-5) was topped by Sophie Sullivan with 12 points.
CLASS 4A
Fremd 46, Lake Park 34: Grace LaBarge led a balanced scoring attack with 11 points as Palatine Fremd pulled away in the second half to earn a semifinal win.
Olivia Hill and Ruthie Montella each scored 10 points for Fremd (29-7), which trailed 18-17 at halftime.
Darrione Rogers, a first-team All-Stater who has committed to DePaul, paced Lake Park (26-9) with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Lincoln-Way West 68, Bolingbrook 57: The Gugliuzza sisters combined for 52 points as No. 4-ranked Lincoln-Way West took a semifinal win over No. 10 Bolingbrook.
Senior Taylor Gugliuzza scored 26 points while sisters Tara and Ava added 14 and 12 points, respectively, for Lincoln-Way West (32-3).
Jayden Marable led Bolingbrook (25-8) with 18 points. LSU recruit Treasure Thompson was held to nine points and grabbed 12 rebounds.