Here is the Pantagraph All-Area boys basketball team

First team
Kaden Froebe, 6-4, Sr., G, Lincoln
18.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 3.1 steals, 57.7 FG%, 73.8 FT%
Missouri S&T recruit was an AP second team all-stater for 32-2 Sweet 16 qualifier.
Alex Wood, 5-11, Sr., G, University High
12.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 48 3-pointers, 48 FG%, 83 FT%
Central State Eight player of the year helped 26-8 Pioneers climb to No. 2 in 2A poll.
Ryan Weir, 6-3, Sr., F, Pontiac
22.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.0 steals, school record 1,634 career points
Unanimous all-Illini Prairie Conference star earned AP all-state honorable mention.
Zach Cleveland, 6-6, So., F, Normal Community
15.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 blocks, 46.6 FG%
All-Big 12 Conference star helped Intercity Tournament champion Ironmen go 23-11.
Landon Moore, 6-1, Jr. G, Bloomington
18.0 points, 61 3-pointers
All-Big 12 Conference star a defensive focus for foes of the 11-16 Purple Raiders.
Jack Weber, 6-7, Sr., F, El Paso-Gridley
16.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.7 blocks, 59.1 FG%, 77 FT%, 1,453 career points
Illinois-Springfield recruit earned unanimous all-HOIC honors for 22-9 league co-champs.
Trey Bazzell, 6-3, Jr., G, Prairie Central
19.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.9 steals, 2.1 assists, 51 FG%, 77 FT%
Unanimous all-Illini Prairie ace & honorable mention all-stater helped Hawks go 24-7.
Luke Braman, 6-8, Jr., C, Roanoke-Benson
13.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 62.2 FG%, 63.5 FT%
Second team AP all-stater led 36-1 Rockets to Class 1A Final Four.
Jaxon Cusac-McKay, 5-10, Jr., G, Fieldcrest
15.0 points, 4.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 62 3-pointers, 83 FT%
Unanimous all-HOIC star & honorable mention all-stater led 27-7 Knights to 2A Elite Eight.
Drew Wollenschlager, 5-11, Sr., G, University High
11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 47 FG%, 42 3-PT FG%, 68 FT%
All-Central State Eight selection helped No. 2-ranked Pioneers win 2A regional championship.
Second team
Player, School (Ht., Year, Pos.)
Cole Davis, Central Catholic (6-0, G, Sr., 13.8 ppg)
Logan Christensen, University High (6-1, G, Sr., 10.5 ppg)
Jack Weber, Roanoke-Benson (6-1, G, Sr., 10.4 ppg)
Landon Pflederer, Tremont (6-0, G, Sr., 17.8 ppg)
Jay Gillispie, Normal Community (6-4, G, Sr., 12.1 ppg)
JT Welch, Central Catholic (5-10, G, Jr., 13.2 ppg)
John Blumeyer, Deer Creek-Mackinaw (6-1, G, Jr., 16.1 ppg)
Levi Zimmerman, Ridgeview (5-9, G, Sr., 13.1 ppg)
Corey Walker, Normal West (6-6, F, Jr., 12.2 ppg)
Braden Zenor, Tri-Valley (6-1, G, Sr., 17.4 ppg)
Honorable mention
Bloomington: DeMarco Clayton; Central Catholic: Sam Tallen; Clinton: Zeke Hickman; Cornerstone Christian: Zach Wolfe; Delavan: Dawson Erxleben; Dwight: Brandon Ceylor; Eureka: Trevor Heffren; Fisher: Carson Brozenec; Flanagan-Cornell: Tyler Harms; GCMS: Braden Roesch; Heyworth: Tazden Eller; LeRoy: Logan Petersen; Lincoln: Dylan Singleton, Will Ewald, Kameron Whiteman; Normal Community: Trey Redd; Normal West: Alec McGinnis; Pontiac: Carter Dawson; Roanoke-Benson: James Early; Streator: Jack Haynes; Tremont: Titus Thompson.