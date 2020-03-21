You are the owner of this article.
Here is the Pantagraph All-Area boys basketball team
PANTAGRAPH ALL-AREA TEAM

Here is the Pantagraph All-Area boys basketball team

University High's Alex Wood listens to head boys basketball coach Andrew McDowell during their Class 2A regional championship game against Central Catholic on Feb. 28 at Mackinaw. Wood was limited to nine points, but U High beat Central, 54-46.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

First team

Kaden Froebe, 6-4, Sr., G, Lincoln

18.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 3.1 steals, 57.7 FG%, 73.8 FT%

Missouri S&T recruit was an AP second team all-stater for 32-2 Sweet 16 qualifier.

Alex Wood, 5-11, Sr., G, University High

12.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 48 3-pointers, 48 FG%, 83 FT%

Central State Eight player of the year helped 26-8 Pioneers climb to No. 2 in 2A poll.

Ryan Weir, 6-3, Sr., F, Pontiac

22.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.0 steals, school record 1,634 career points

Unanimous all-Illini Prairie Conference star earned AP all-state honorable mention.

Zach Cleveland, 6-6, So., F, Normal Community

15.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 blocks, 46.6 FG%

All-Big 12 Conference star helped Intercity Tournament champion Ironmen go 23-11.

Landon Moore, 6-1, Jr. G, Bloomington

18.0 points, 61 3-pointers

All-Big 12 Conference star a defensive focus for foes of the 11-16 Purple Raiders.

Jack Weber, 6-7, Sr., F, El Paso-Gridley

16.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.7 blocks, 59.1 FG%, 77 FT%, 1,453 career points

Illinois-Springfield recruit earned unanimous all-HOIC honors for 22-9 league co-champs.

Trey Bazzell, 6-3, Jr., G, Prairie Central

19.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.9 steals, 2.1 assists, 51 FG%, 77 FT%

Unanimous all-Illini Prairie ace & honorable mention all-stater helped Hawks go 24-7.

Luke Braman, 6-8, Jr., C, Roanoke-Benson

13.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 62.2 FG%, 63.5 FT%

Second team AP all-stater led 36-1 Rockets to Class 1A Final Four.

Jaxon Cusac-McKay, 5-10, Jr., G, Fieldcrest

15.0 points, 4.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 62 3-pointers, 83 FT%

Unanimous all-HOIC star & honorable mention all-stater led 27-7 Knights to 2A Elite Eight. 

Drew Wollenschlager, 5-11, Sr., G, University High

11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 47 FG%, 42 3-PT FG%, 68 FT%

All-Central State Eight selection helped No. 2-ranked Pioneers win 2A regional championship. 

Second team

Player, School (Ht., Year, Pos.)

Cole Davis, Central Catholic (6-0, G, Sr., 13.8 ppg)

Logan Christensen, University High (6-1, G, Sr., 10.5 ppg)

Jack Weber, Roanoke-Benson (6-1, G, Sr., 10.4 ppg)

Landon Pflederer, Tremont (6-0, G, Sr., 17.8 ppg)

Jay Gillispie, Normal Community (6-4, G, Sr., 12.1 ppg)

JT Welch, Central Catholic (5-10, G, Jr., 13.2 ppg)

John Blumeyer, Deer Creek-Mackinaw (6-1, G, Jr., 16.1 ppg)

Levi Zimmerman, Ridgeview (5-9, G, Sr., 13.1 ppg)

Corey Walker, Normal West (6-6, F, Jr., 12.2 ppg)

Braden Zenor, Tri-Valley (6-1, G, Sr., 17.4 ppg)

Honorable mention

Bloomington: DeMarco Clayton; Central Catholic: Sam Tallen; Clinton: Zeke Hickman; Cornerstone Christian: Zach Wolfe; Delavan: Dawson Erxleben; Dwight: Brandon Ceylor; Eureka: Trevor Heffren; Fisher: Carson Brozenec; Flanagan-Cornell: Tyler Harms; GCMS: Braden Roesch; Heyworth: Tazden Eller; LeRoy: Logan Petersen; Lincoln: Dylan Singleton, Will Ewald, Kameron Whiteman; Normal Community: Trey Redd; Normal West: Alec McGinnis; Pontiac: Carter Dawson; Roanoke-Benson: James Early; Streator: Jack Haynes; Tremont: Titus Thompson.

