Pantagraph All-Area girls basketball team

First team
Olivia Demosthenes, 5-4, Sr., G, Normal West
10.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals, 39 FG%, 73 FT%
Olivet Nazarene recruit helped 21-8 Wildcats win the Intercity Tournament.
Jayden Standish, 5-9, Sr., G/F, Lexington
14.8 points, 38 3-pointers, 7.1 rebounds for 19-12 regional championship team.
ISU softball recruit was a unanimous all-HOIC star for the third straight year.
Natalie Anderson, 6-0, Sr., F, Eureka
12.1 points, 51 3-pointers
All-HOIC pick helped 24-7 Hornets win 4th straight McLean County Tournament.
Rosh Webb, 5-8, Sr., G, Normal West
10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals, 43.5 FG%, 65.4 FT%
Chicago State recruit earned first team all-Big 12 Conference honors.
Layken McGuire, 5-10, Sr., F, Lexington
14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds
First team all-HOIC selection also garnered IBCA all-state special mention.
Kelly Jones, 5-11, Sr., F, Ridgeview
15.1 points, 46 3-pointers, 8.3 rebounds
Unanimous all-HOIC pick led 24-5 Mustangs to share of league title.
Mallory Cyrulik, 5-11, So., G, Clinton
17.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 45 FG%, 67 FT%
Unanimous all-Central Illinois Conference star tied school rebounding record.
Kayla Kodat, 5-8, Jr., G, Dwight
17.5 points, 59 3-pointers, 71 FT%, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 steals, 2.4 assists, 1.2 blocks
All-Sangamon Valley Conference star ranked second among area scorers.
Elly Haberkorn, 5-10, Sr., G, Prairie Central
14.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.7 steals, 1.5 blocks, 44 FG%
Special Mention IBCA all-stater helped 28-6 Hawks win Class 2A regional.
Natali Haynes, 6-1, Jr., C, Streator
20.6 points, 16.4 rebounds, 5.3 blocks
Associated Press Class 3A honorable mention all-stater helped Bulldogs go 11-16.
Second team
Player, School (Ht., Year, Pos., PPG)
Katie Steinman, Central Catholic (5-6, Jr., G, 13.6 ppg)
Leah Schneider, Lincoln (6-2, Sr., C, 17.2 ppg)
Shea Ruppert, Heyworth (5-7, Sr., G, 16.7 ppg)
Maddie Monge, Roanoke-Benson (5-6, Jr., G, 16.7 ppg)
Chelsie Price, University High (5-9, Sr., F, 11.4 ppg)
Abbey Davis, Central Catholic (5-6, Jr., G, 10.1 ppg)
Colby Burt, Olympia (5-10, Sr., G/F, 12.5 ppg)
Sidney Hood, Fisher (5-8, Sr., G, 13.4 ppg)
Abbi Bode, Olympia (5-7, Jr., G, 12.7 ppg)
Averie Hernandez, Normal West (6-1, So., F/G, 8.3 ppg)
Honorable mention
Bloomington: Lauren Strange; Central Catholic: Abby Cox; Clinton: Katelyn Rauch; Deer Creek-Mackinaw: Shelby DeBolt; El Paso-Gridley: Addison Benedict; Eureka: Ellie Cahill; Fieldcrest: Alyx Carls, Hannah Baker, Ashlyn May; Heyworth: Lena Luebbering; Lincoln: Madelyn Koehler; Normal Community: Karleigh Creasey, Mallory Oloffson, Kylee Schneringer; Pontiac: Addison Masching; Prairie Central: Madison Kincade; Ridgeview: River Rosales, Emma Nunamaker; University High: Grace Ward, Logan Murray.
