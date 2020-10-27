Governor's office, IDPH move basketball to "high risk" sport; season put 'on hold'

BLOOMINGTON — The status of the basketball season is in jeopardy.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health updated the guidance for youth and adult recreational sports on Tuesday, moving basketball into the "high risk" category, which impacts school-based sports, travel clubs, private leagues and clubs, recreational leagues and centers, and park district programs.
College and professional sports are not impacted.
The IHSA boys and girls basketball season is scheduled to begin on Nov. 16 with practices and competition beginning on Nov. 30. The IHSA is scheduled to announce a plan for the winter sports season, which includes basketball and wrestling, on Wednesday.
“We can’t ignore what is happening around us — because without action, this could look worse than anything we saw in the spring.” Pritzker said in a statement. “It’s with that in mind that (Tuesday), my administration is releasing our updated guidance for youth and adult recreational sports in Illinois ahead of the winter season.
"As with sports in the fall, nothing is ‘cancelled,’ just put on hold until we’re through the thick of this pandemic. We adapt as we learn. That has been our mantra throughout this pandemic, and as is true in every other facet of life, we know this virus is of most concern when people are indoors with high contact, especially in vigorous situations that bring about heavy breathing — like in wrestling, hockey and basketball. Life in a pandemic is hard for everyone, and it’s hard for all of our kids, whether or not they play sports. That doesn’t make it any easier — but we really are all in this together.”
Normal West boys basketball coach Ed Hafermann was caught off guard by the announcement.
"I wasn't anticipating them moving it from a medium- to high-risk sport. That is surprising to me," said Hafermann. "When you talk to other coaches at other schools, that was something that was never brought up in our discussions in terms of what we were thinking would possibly happen.
"We were speculating they might push the start date back by two or three weeks. It makes you wonder what the future is going to hold for basketball this year."
Hafermann and his staff had discussed the possibility of being allowed to play, but with the players having to wear masks.
"I was all for that for the betterment of these kids being able to play basketball. We were more than willing to take on that," he said.
West had beaten Normal Community in a sectional semifinal game last season before finding out the day before the sectional championship game the season was canceled because of the global pandemic.
When asked how his players are going to take the latest news, Hafermann said he thinks "it's going to be a pretty big blow to them."
"Naturally these kids want to compete and they're competitors and want to get on the court," he said. "A lot of memories can be made on the court and playing field. You can't get this year, your senior year, back. I'm hoping we can get something worked out for these kids so they can play the sports they love, but do it in a safe manner."
Currently, sports in high risk can be played at level one on a four-level scale, which allows for only no-contact practices and training. Medium-risk sports can be played at levels one and two, opening the door for intra-team scrimmages with parental consent but no competitive play. In order for teams to play other teams, the sport must be in level three, which currently only includes low-risk sports.
“About 15 minutes prior to Governor Pritzker’s press conference (Tuesday), we were alerted that the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has elevated the sport of basketball from a medium risk level to a high risk level," IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a statement. "We remain considerate of the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases in our state. However, in our meeting with IDPH on Friday, Oct. 23, we felt that we presented multiple options that would allow for basketball to be conducted safely by IHSA schools this winter, many of which are being utilized in neighboring states who plan to play high school basketball.
"Despite that setback, there is some positive news, as IDPH accepted the IHSA’s mitigations related to other sports, including cheerleading and dance, allowing them to move from a medium risk level to a low risk level. We will hold our special Board of Directors meeting on (Wednesday) as scheduled, where our Board will provide direction on the other winter sports, as well as discuss the IHSA sports schedule for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.”
According to the Governor's office release, basketball was moved from medium risk to high risk "due to the close contact of players and indoor play." Wrestling and hockey continue to be categorized as high risk. Cheer and dance will be categorized as lower risk, only if masking and distance are enforced. Low-risk sports like bowling, gymnastics, and swimming and diving will be permitted to play during winter.
How medium- and high-risk sports can advance to safer levels wasn't provided.
“The science, as we know it right now, applies in all situations,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “The more people you are in contact with, the longer you are together, and the closer you are together, the greater your risk of getting COVID-19. Being face to face with another person for a basketball or football game puts players at higher risk of getting and spreading the virus. Right now, cases across Illinois and the country are increasing.”
