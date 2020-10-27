Governor's office, IDPH move basketball to "high risk" sport; season put 'on hold'

"As with sports in the fall, nothing is ‘cancelled,’ just put on hold until we’re through the thick of this pandemic. We adapt as we learn. That has been our mantra throughout this pandemic, and as is true in every other facet of life, we know this virus is of most concern when people are indoors with high contact, especially in vigorous situations that bring about heavy breathing — like in wrestling, hockey and basketball. Life in a pandemic is hard for everyone, and it’s hard for all of our kids, whether or not they play sports. That doesn’t make it any easier — but we really are all in this together.”

Normal West boys basketball coach Ed Hafermann was caught off guard by the announcement.

"I wasn't anticipating them moving it from a medium- to high-risk sport. That is surprising to me," said Hafermann. "When you talk to other coaches at other schools, that was something that was never brought up in our discussions in terms of what we were thinking would possibly happen.

"We were speculating they might push the start date back by two or three weeks. It makes you wonder what the future is going to hold for basketball this year."

Hafermann and his staff had discussed the possibility of being allowed to play, but with the players having to wear masks.