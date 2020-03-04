Griffin McCluskey paces shorthanded Normal Community to regional basketball win over Minooka

BOURBONNAIS — Griffin McCluskey scored 10 points Tuesday night to lead the shorthanded Normal Community High School basketball team past Minooka, 49-40, in the semifinals of the Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional.

The Ironmen played without starters Zach Cleveland, Jay Gillispie and Trey Redd, who were suspended for a violation of the NCHS student handbook.

"There are expectations set out in our student handbook. When a student athlete doesn't meet those expectations, they do not play," NCHS coach Dave Witzig said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}