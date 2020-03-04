Griffin McCluskey paces shorthanded Normal Community to regional basketball win over Minooka

BOURBONNAIS — Griffin McCluskey scored 10 points Tuesday night to lead the shorthanded Normal Community High School basketball team past Minooka, 49-40, in the semifinals of the Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional.
The Ironmen played without starters Zach Cleveland, Jay Gillispie and Trey Redd, who were suspended for a violation of the NCHS student handbook.
"There are expectations set out in our student handbook. When a student athlete doesn't meet those expectations, they do not play," NCHS coach Dave Witzig said.
Senior Mitchell Sauder and sophomore Tyler Dwinal added nine points each for top-seeded NCHS (22-10), which will play for the title at 7 p.m. Friday against the winner of Wednesday's game between Bradley-Bourbonnais and Yorkville. Witzig said he was unsure of the suspended players will be available to play Friday.
The Ironmen trailed 15-14 at the half before outscoring Minooka 15-8 in the third quarter.
Minooka was led by 16 points from senior guard Trent Hudak.
"It was a great program win for us," Witzig said. "We were shorthanded and we had guys step up and play major minutes who have not had very much varsity time. We just did a real nice job of sharing the ball."