Griffin McCluskey's 3-point shooting sparks Normal Community basketball to Class 4A regional title

BOURBONNAIS — Senior guard Griffin McCluskey nailed all three of his second-half 3-point attempts Friday night as Normal Community High School's basketball team pulled away to a 50-34 win over Yorkville in the Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional championship game.

McCluskey scored 18 points to pace the top-seeded Ironmen, who improved to 23-10 and will face Unit 5 rival Normal West in the Pekin Sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

NCHS led 22-16 at the half before McCluskey led a 13-5 third-quarter surge that built the lead to 35-21.

"They did a good job of preparing for us. They made it hard for us to score in the paint," NCHS coach Dave Witzig said. "We were able to find Griffin for some good looks. Our guys did a good job of passing the ball and finding the open man.

"It was a dogfight, but the start of the second half gave us a cushion and we could play at the pace we wanted and make them chase us."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}