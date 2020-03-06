Griffin McCluskey's 3-point shooting sparks Normal Community basketball to Class 4A regional title

BOURBONNAIS — Senior guard Griffin McCluskey nailed all three of his second-half 3-point attempts Friday night as Normal Community High School's basketball team pulled away to a 50-34 win over Yorkville in the Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional championship game.
McCluskey scored 18 points to pace the top-seeded Ironmen, who improved to 23-10 and will face Unit 5 rival Normal West in the Pekin Sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
NCHS led 22-16 at the half before McCluskey led a 13-5 third-quarter surge that built the lead to 35-21.
"They did a good job of preparing for us. They made it hard for us to score in the paint," NCHS coach Dave Witzig said. "We were able to find Griffin for some good looks. Our guys did a good job of passing the ball and finding the open man.
"It was a dogfight, but the start of the second half gave us a cushion and we could play at the pace we wanted and make them chase us."
You have free articles remaining.
Senior Jay Gillispie added 12 points for the Ironmen, while 6-6 sophomore Zach Cleveland had nine points, 11 rebounds, four blocked shots and three assists. Sophomore point guard Trey Redd also had three assists.
McCluskey had five of NCHS' eight 3-pointers. The Ironmen were 16 of 25 from the free-throw line compared to 2 of 2 for Yorkville.
Senior guard Jack Marker led the seventh-seeded Foxes with 14 points.
"They're a team that runs a lot of set plays and looks to shoot 3s," Witzig said. "We did a great job of getting to their shooters and Zach Cleveland controlled the paint and took away their backdoor option."
NCHS and West split two meetings in the regular season, with the Ironmen winning in four overtimes in the Intercity Tournament and West rallying in the fourth quarter to win the second contest.
"We had two great games with them," Witzig said. "It should be a fun game."