Here are the Class 3A and 4A Girls State Basketball Tournament capsules heading into Friday's semifinals at Redbird Arena

Coaches: Jason Nichols is 520-71 in 17 years at Montini and 589-93 in 20 years overall. Jonathan Davenport is 97-28 in four years at Simeon and 120-49 in six years overall.

No. 1 Morton (36-0) vs.

Springfield Lanphier (26-8)

FYI: Morton, which has won four of the past five state titles, is making its seventh state trip. The closest an opponent has come to the Potters was East St. Louis, which lost 55-51 in Morton's season opener. The Potters beat No. 4 Peoria High and No. 5 Peoria Richwoods in the sectional by a combined 46 points. First-team all-stater Lindsey Dullard, Morton's top rebounder at 5.2 per game, is an Alabama recruit. The Potters have won 46 consecutive games, the 11th longest streak in state history ... First-time Final Four qualifier Lanphier finished third in the Central State Eight Conference behind Decatur MacArthur and Chatham Glenwood. The Lady Lions knocked off No. 10 MacArthur, 69-61, in the sectional semifinals.