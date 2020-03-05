Here are the Class 3A and 4A Girls State Basketball Tournament capsules heading into Friday's semifinals at Redbird Arena

Friday's Class 3A semifinals
No. 2 Lombard Montini (32-4)
vs. No. 3 Chicago Simeon (32-3)
When and where: 11 a.m., Redbird Arena
Live TV coverage: WEEK Channel 25 and www.IHSA.tv
Montini starters: Taylor Charles, F, 6-2, So. (9.5 ppg); Afton Tatiana Thomas, F, 5-11, So. (9.0 ppg); Sophie Sullivan, G, 5-8, So. (8.2 ppg); Angelina Giordano, G, 5-9, So. (5.4 ppg); Sydney Prochaska, G, 5-10, Sr. (5.4 ppg).
Simeon starters: Aneesha Morrow, F, 6-1, Jr. (26.7 ppg); Cashay Dixon, G, 5-8, Sr. (14.9 ppg); Khaniah Gardner, F, 6-2, Jr. (10.2 ppg); Diamond Stokes, C, 6-3, Sr. (7.4 ppg); Jayla White, F, 5-7, So. (3.6 ppg).
FYI: A four-time champion, Montini is making its 13th state trip. The only Illinois teams to beat the Lady Broncos were two Class 4A foes: No. 1 Lisle Benet and No. 7 Evanston. Montini's top rebounder at 4.9 per game is Taylor Charles ... Simeon's only previous Final Four appearance led to a fourth-place finish in 2017. The Wolverines' losses were to Lisle Benet, Evanston and Homewood-Flossmoor. In the sectional final, Simeon topped No. 8 Chicago Kenwood for the second time this season. First-team all-stater Aneesha Morrow, who averages 3.7 assists, is the Wolverines' top rebounder at 12.2 per game.
Coaches: Jason Nichols is 520-71 in 17 years at Montini and 589-93 in 20 years overall. Jonathan Davenport is 97-28 in four years at Simeon and 120-49 in six years overall.
No. 1 Morton (36-0) vs.
Springfield Lanphier (26-8)
When and where: 1 p.m., Redbird Arena
Live TV coverage: WEEK Channel 25 and www.IHSA.tv
Morton starters: Lindsey Dullard, G, 6-1, Sr. (15.1 ppg); Katie Krupa, F, 6-2, So. (11.9 ppg); Peyton Dearing, G, 5-4, Sr. (9.5 ppg); Courtney Jones, G, 5-8, Sr. (7.9 ppg); Maddy Becker, G, 5-5, Sr. (7.5 ppg).
Lanphier starters: Matrice Brooks, G, 5-7, Sr. (16.2 ppg); Serenity Price, C, 6-0, Jr. (10.9 ppg); Lezhuria Williams, G, 5-7, Sr. (7.5 ppg); Cheyenne Trotter, F, 6-0, So. (6.7 ppg); Kiya Holman, G, 5-5, Sr. (4.8 ppg).
FYI: Morton, which has won four of the past five state titles, is making its seventh state trip. The closest an opponent has come to the Potters was East St. Louis, which lost 55-51 in Morton's season opener. The Potters beat No. 4 Peoria High and No. 5 Peoria Richwoods in the sectional by a combined 46 points. First-team all-stater Lindsey Dullard, Morton's top rebounder at 5.2 per game, is an Alabama recruit. The Potters have won 46 consecutive games, the 11th longest streak in state history ... First-time Final Four qualifier Lanphier finished third in the Central State Eight Conference behind Decatur MacArthur and Chatham Glenwood. The Lady Lions knocked off No. 10 MacArthur, 69-61, in the sectional semifinals.
You have free articles remaining.
Coaches: Bob Becker is 515-149 in 21 years at Morton. Doug Collins is 222-367 in 21 years at Lanphier.
Friday's Class 4A semifinals
Palatine Fremd (28-7)
vs. Lake Park (26-8)
When and where: 5:30 p.m., Redbird Arena
Live TV coverage: www.IHSA.tv
Fremd starters: Emily Klaczek, G, 5-10, Sr. (12.6 ppg); Grace LaBarge, F, 6-3, Jr. (9.5 ppg); Olivia Hill, F, 6-0, Sr. (8.5 ppg); Ruthie Montella, G, 6-0, Jr. (8.0 ppg); Ella Burns, G, 5-7, Sr. (4.6 ppg).
Lake Park starters: Darrione Rogers, G, 5-11, Sr. (25.9 ppg); Sara Balli, G, 5-8, So. (9.5 ppg); Ellie Helm, F, 5-10, Fr. (5.7 ppg); Gabi Burgess, G, 5-6, Fr. (5.4 ppg); Emma Thorne, F, 5-11, Jr. (4.4 ppg).
FYI: Fremd, the 4A runner-up in 2015 and 2016, is making its sixth state trip. The Vikings upset No. 3 Maine West, 57-49, in the super-sectional, and No. 5 Libertyville, 55-49, in the sectional semifinals. Fremd's top rebounder at 5.7 per game is Olivia Hill ... Lake Park is making its Final Four debut. First-team all-stater Darrione Rogers, who has committed to DePaul, averages 9.9 rebounds for the Lancers.
Coaches: Dave Yates is 326-115 in 14 years at Fremd. Brian Rupp is 111-96 in seven years at Lake Park.
No. 4 Lincoln-Way West (31-3)
vs. No. 10 Bolingbrook (25-7)
When and where: 7:15 p.m., Redbird Arena
Live TV coverage: www.IHSA.tv
Lincoln-Way West starters: Taylor Gugliuzza, G, 5-8, Sr. (17.5 ppg); Ava Gugliuzza, G, 5-5, Fr. (13.8 ppg); Brianna Wooldridge, F, 6-2, So. (12.2 ppg); Tara Gugliuzza, G, 5-8, Jr. (11.6 ppg); Sydney Swanberg, G, 5-7, Sr. (4.8 ppg).
Bolingbrook starters: Kennedi Perkins, G, 5-5, So. (14.1 ppg); Treasure Thompson, P, 6-2, Sr. (13.5 ppg); Jayden Marable, G, 5-7, Sr. (9.6 ppg); Danyel Middleton, G, 5-11, Sr. (9.2 ppg); De'Ahna Richardson, F, 6-0, Jr. (6.2 ppg).
FYI: First-time Final Four qualifier Lincoln-Way West finished third in the State Farm Holiday Classic large school division after losing to eventual champion Morton, 69-62, in the semifinals. The Warriors also lost to Class 3A state qualifier Lombard Montini as well as No. 1 Lisle Benet. First-team all-stater Taylor Gugliuzza (pronounced ga-LOOZ-a) and sister Tara are Lewis recruits and their sister, Ava, has received a scholarship offer from Lewis. Brianna Wooldridge is the top rebounder at 7.4 per game ... Bolingbrook, a four-time state champion, is making its eighth state trip. The Raiders, who lost to Lincoln-Way West 62-52 on Dec. 10, knocked off Lisle Benet, 68-54, in the sectional final. Bolingbrook's top rebounder is LSU recruit Treasure Thompson at 8.1 per game.
Coaches: Ryan White is 232-83 in 11 years at Lincoln-Way West and 291-107 in 14 years overall. Chris Smith is 134-60 in seven years at Bolingbrook.
— Compiled by Randy Sharer