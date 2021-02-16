 Skip to main content
Here are the first Associated Press Top 10 high school basketball rankings of 2021
Here are the first Associated Press Top 10 high school basketball rankings of 2021

BOYS

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, points and last week's rank.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Simeon (5)0-059-
2. Whitney Young0-049-
3. Evanston Township4-047-
4. Mundelein4-140-
5. Glenbard West (1)3-033-
6. Curie0-030-
7. Glenbrook South7-024-
8. Rolling Meadows4-023-
9. Bolingbrook3-09-
10. Belleville East3-06-

Others receiving votes: Homewood-Flossmoor 3. Lake Forest 3. Moline 2. Harvey Thornton 1. Rockford East 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Niles Notre Dame (5)5-159-
2. DePaul College Prep1-047-
3. Peoria Notre Dame (1)5-040-
4. Hillcrest3-038-
5. Fenwick3-030-
6. Peoria Manual3-029-
7. Galesburg3-016-
8. Kankakee1-014-
9. St. Patrick2-013-
10. Effingham6-08-

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 7. North Lawndale 6. Centralia 6. Kenwood 4. Mount Vernon 2. St. Rita 2. Ottawa 2.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin(3)4-148-
2. Clark(3)0-041-
3. Tuscola6-039-
4. Mt. Carmel1-137-
5. Rockford Lutheran (1)5-033-
6. Elmhurst Timothy Christian3-132-
7. Fairfield5-028-
8. Nashville3-025-
9. Eureka5-020-
10. Macomb5-016-

Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 15. Pittsfield 8. Breese Mater Dei 6. Normal University 5. Corliss 5. Massac County 5. Bismarck-Henning 5. Columbia 4. Sterling Newman 4. Orr 3. Breese Central 3. Benton 2. Princeton 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Yorkville Christian (5)2-166-
2. Indian Creek (2)5-054-
3. Casey-Westfield2-052-
4. Cobden2-034-
5. Kewanee (Wethersfield)5-025-
6. Roanoke-Benson5-023-
7. Meridian3-021-
8. Concord Triopia5-018-
9. Winchester-West Central1-014-
10. Payson Seymour0-110-

Others receiving votes: Gilman Iroquois West 9. Griggsville-Perry 7. Brimfield 7. Farina South Central 7. Quest Academy 7. Cumberland 6. Effingham St. Anthony 5. Fulton 5. Lena-Winslow 4. Okawville 4. Altamont 3. Liberty 2. Monmouth United 2.

GIRLS

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and last week's rank.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Hersey (4)3-056-
2. Fremd (2)2-052-
3. Marist0-048-
4. Bolingbrook3-040-
5. Loyola6-037-
6. Stevenson3-027-
7. Benet2-017-
8. Mother McAuley2-113-
9. York1-011-
10. Homewood-Flossmoor2-08-

Others receiving votes: Belleville East 7. Normal Community 6. Nazareth 3. Libertyville 3. Rockford Guilford 1. Edwardsville 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Simeon (6)0-060-
2. Kenwood0-047-
3. Peoria Central4-044-
4. Burlington Central4-039-
5. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin5-036-
6. Galesburg6-033-
7. Rock Island2-018-
(tie) Chicago Heights Marian2-218-
9. Dunlap4-017-
10. Kankakee1-015-

Others receiving votes: Springfield Lanphier 2. Geneseo 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Riverdale (1)3-066-
2. Carterville (3)4-052-
3. Quincy Notre Dame (2)2-149-
4. Paris4-038-
5. Winnebago4-134-
6. Pleasant Plains (1)1-128-
(tie) Chicago Marshall (1)0-028-
8. Clinton5-126-
9. Tuscola5-023-
10. Fieldcrest5-022-

Others receiving votes: Seneca 17. Sullivan 12. Carlinville 10. Eureka 8. Sherrard 7. Massac County 7. Teutopolis 7. West Carroll 6. Knoxville 3. Bloomington Central Catholic 2. Petersburg PORTA 2. Watseka 2. Nashville 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Amboy (8)3-080-
2. Lanark Eastland6-061-
3. Brimfield5-060-
4. Shiloh4-058-
5. Aurora Christian5-032-
6. Jacksonville Routt1-026-
7. Greenfield2-022-
8. Abingdon (A.-Avon)3-017-
9. Catlin (Salt Fork)3-016-
10. Stockton3-015-

Others receiving votes: Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 11. Mendon Unity 9. Fulton 7. Winchester 7. Neoga 6. Altamont 4. Princeville 3. Nokomis 2. Lewistown 2. Aquin 1. Gardner-South Wilmington 1.

