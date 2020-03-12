Here is Thursday's Prep Report: Normal West's Olivia Demosthenes repeats as Big 12 girls basketball first-team all-star

Olivet Nazarene recruit Olivia Demosthenes of Normal West High School was among three repeat selections to the all-Big 12 Conference girls basketball team. Joining her on the 10-player first team was teammate Rosh Webb, a Chicago State recruit.

Normal West's Averie Hernandez was named to the nine-player second team along with Normal Community's Karleigh Creasey and Mallory Oloffson. Among those earning honorable mention were Alabama-Birmingham recruit Kylee Schneringer and Ivie Juarez of NCHS.

Other repeat first-team picks were Danville junior Erin Houpt and Champaign Central senior Chanice Willis.

Rounding out the first team were Nia Williams and Jaida McCloud of Peoria Richwoods, Derria Edwards, Denali Craig-Edwards and Samiya Tutt of Peoria High and Chian Scott of Urbana.

