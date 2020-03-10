Here is Tuesday's Prep Report: Area trio heads all-Illini Prairie boys basketball team; Elly Haberkorn, Abbey Davis lead girls squad

Senior Ryan Weir of Pontiac High School and juniors JT Welch of Central Catholic and Trey Bazzell of Prairie Central were unanimous picks on the Illini Prairie Conference boys basketball all-conference team released Tuesday.

Weir and Bazzell were second-team choices a year ago. The area trio joined IVC junior Holt Geltmaker and St. Joseph-Ogden senior Chance Izard as unanimous selections in voting by the conference coaches.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The seven-man first team also included Central Catholic senior Cole Davis and Monticello senior Garrett Kepley.

Haberkorn, Davis lead girls squad: Prairie Central senior Elly Haberkorn and Central Catholic junior Abbey Davis were unanimous selections on the Illini Prairie Conference girls basketball all-conference team.

Haberkorn was a repeat choice from last year in voting by the league coaches. Also earning unanimous honors and repeating from last year was Tolono Unity senior Elyce Knudsen.

Olympia senior Colby Burt and Central Catholic junior Katie Steinman were among the six first-team selections as well. St. Joseph-Ogden senior Katie Cramer rounded out the first unit.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.