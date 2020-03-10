You are the owner of this article.
Here is Tuesday's Prep Report: Area trio heads all-Illini Prairie boys basketball team; Elly Haberkorn, Abbey Davis lead girls squad
PREP REPORT

Prep sports graphic

Senior Ryan Weir of Pontiac High School and juniors JT Welch of Central Catholic and Trey Bazzell of Prairie Central were unanimous picks on the Illini Prairie Conference boys basketball all-conference team released Tuesday.

Weir and Bazzell were second-team choices a year ago. The area trio joined IVC junior Holt Geltmaker and St. Joseph-Ogden senior Chance Izard as unanimous selections in voting by the conference coaches.

The seven-man first team also included Central Catholic senior Cole Davis and Monticello senior Garrett Kepley.

Haberkorn, Davis lead girls squad: Prairie Central senior Elly Haberkorn and Central Catholic junior Abbey Davis were unanimous selections on the Illini Prairie Conference girls basketball all-conference team.

Haberkorn was a repeat choice from last year in voting by the league coaches. Also earning unanimous honors and repeating from last year was Tolono Unity senior Elyce Knudsen.

Olympia senior Colby Burt and Central Catholic junior Katie Steinman were among the six first-team selections as well. St. Joseph-Ogden senior Katie Cramer rounded out the first unit.

+1 
Ryan Weir head shot 2020

Weir
