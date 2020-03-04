Here is Tuesday's Prep Report: Fieldcrest basketball team puts clamps on Rockridge in 2A sectional victory

Jaxon Cusac-McKay scored 20 points and Cory Land added 15 Tuesday night to lead Fieldcrest High School's basketball team past Rockridge, 52-41, in the semifinals of the Class 2A Princeton Regional.
Land sank 6 of 9 free throws late in the fourth quarter to help seal the win for Fieldcrest (26-6). The Knights were 17 of 23 overall from the line.
"Defense was the key tonight as always for this Fieldcrest team," Knights' coach Matt Winkler said. "We really stepped it up. We forced 13 turnovers and had nine steals. We probably converted six of those into points at the other end.
"We relied heavily on our defense again and our defense came through against a good Rockridge team."
The Knights will play at 7 p.m. Friday vs. Sterling Newman in a rematch of the 2A football playoff semifinal won by Newman.
Sterling Newman 65, El Paso-Gridley 53: Jack Weber scored 19 points and Silas Steiner and Ethan Jeffreys had 10 each for El Paso-Gridley in a Class 2A Princeton Sectional semifinal loss to Sterling Newman.
The Titans ended the season with a 24-9 record.
Newman (28-5) received 25 points from Marcus Williams and 24 from center Devon House, who also had 10 rebounds.
EPG trailed 45-44 on a Steiner basket with 7:05 left. Newman went on a 16-5 run, with House scoring 11 points, to go up 61-49 with 1:46 remaining.
"We just had a really hard time stopping their two best players," EPG coach Nathaniel Meiss said. "Williams got a lot of points in transition. He's just so fast. House was really hard for us to stop down low. We liked the Jack (Weber) on him matchup, but it just didn't go in our favor."
Meiss was proud of his team's accomplishments, particularly playing three games at Winnebago to come away with the regional title.
"I told the guys that what they did was a monumental task ... Winnebago had won seven regionals in a row on their home court," Meiss said. "We didn't play tonight like we were satisfied with that. We battled and we fought and came back and tied it a couple of times. We just couldn't get over the hump."
CLASS 1A
Roanoke-Benson 46, Mount Pulaski 27: No. 2-ranked Roanoke-Benson rode its defense and the 16 points of James Early to the semifinal win in the Class 1A Danville Schlarman Sectional.
Luke Braman added 14 points, Trent Weldon grabbed 10 rebounds and Jack Weber had eight points and eight rebounds for the Rockets (34-1). They play Friday for the title against the winner of Wednesday's game between Ridgeview and Salt Fork.
"I thought defensiveliy, like we've been all year, we were really good," Roanoke-Benson coach Abe Zeller said. "They had 10 points at halftime.
"We have been steady all year, on the defensive end especially, and working hard."