Here is Tuesday's Prep Report: Fieldcrest basketball team puts clamps on Rockridge in 2A sectional victory

The Titans ended the season with a 24-9 record.

Newman (28-5) received 25 points from Marcus Williams and 24 from center Devon House, who also had 10 rebounds.

EPG trailed 45-44 on a Steiner basket with 7:05 left. Newman went on a 16-5 run, with House scoring 11 points, to go up 61-49 with 1:46 remaining.

"We just had a really hard time stopping their two best players," EPG coach Nathaniel Meiss said. "Williams got a lot of points in transition. He's just so fast. House was really hard for us to stop down low. We liked the Jack (Weber) on him matchup, but it just didn't go in our favor."

Meiss was proud of his team's accomplishments, particularly playing three games at Winnebago to come away with the regional title.

"I told the guys that what they did was a monumental task ... Winnebago had won seven regionals in a row on their home court," Meiss said. "We didn't play tonight like we were satisfied with that. We battled and we fought and came back and tied it a couple of times. We just couldn't get over the hump."

CLASS 1A