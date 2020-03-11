Here is Wednesday's Prep Report: Area to have four entries in 1A and 2A boys Three-Point Showdown

Four Pantagraph area players will participate in the boys Class 1A and 2A COUNTRY Financial Three-Point Showdown state preliminaries Thursday at Carver Arena in Peoria.

Heyworth High School senior Steve Bobsin and Dwight junior Brandon Ceylor will be among the 32 entrants in Class 1A. The 32-player Class 2A field includes Fieldcrest senior Garrett Nix and El Paso-Gridley senior Ethan Jeffreys. Competition begins at 5 p.m.

The top four finishers in each class advance to the finals on Friday. The Class 1A finals will be at approximately 12:45 p.m., with the 2A finals at approximately 7 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The 32 participants in each class qualified through regional and sectiona competition.

WRESTLING

Prairie Central heads Illini Prairie team: Prairie Central had four unanimous selections on the Illini Prairie all-conference wrestling team, led by state champion Logan Deacetis.

The junior Deacetis was joined on the first team by Hawks' senior Corbin Moser and juniors Brandon Hoselton and Josh Woodrey. No other area wrestlers made the 15-man first team.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.