How tough is being a Central Illinois sports official? 'You couldn't pay me enough to do it.'

"We have pretty emotional fans and whenever a ref makes a bad call, they let them hear it," Lorton said. "Sometimes when you're out on the court and you're hearing them getting yelled at, you have to feel kind of bad for them."

Pausing, Lorton added, "But I guess it just depends on how bad the call was."

In other words, empathy has its limits, though Lorton said he has tried not to openly question officials. That's partly because his parents, Nate and Laura Lorton, are former coaches who have emphasized being courteous to officials.

Kelly Jones also sought to treat officials well during her stellar four years at Ridgeview. There were times during games she would reach out to them.

"When I would hear fans and coaches getting on them, when I'd take the ball out of bounds I'd say, 'I understand' or 'Are you annoyed yet?'" Jones said. "They usually say they're used to it, but I think it gets to some more than others."

What can be done, short of playing games without fans?

Griffin said the IHSA and Illinois Elementary School Association have encouraged officials to not address fans and instead rely on school administrators to deal with those who are being abusive.