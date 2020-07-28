How tough is being a Central Illinois sports official? 'You couldn't pay me enough to do it.'

BLOOMINGTON — Few people in Illinois have been involved in more high school basketball games than Neil Alexander. The legendary Lincoln coach has seen most everything while piling up more than 800 career victories in 43 years.
He has had a close-up view of what officials go through on a regular basis. If you're wondering if it is a difficult job, consider this:
"You couldn't pay me enough to do it," Alexander said.
"I try not to yell at them," he added.
Why?
They get enough abuse from the stands, he said. They don't need it from the bench as well.
"There are some pretty nasty fans out there who are ruining it for the kids," Alexander said. "They (officials) are doing the best they can.
"What I would say to those people who are belligerent to officials is the IHSA (Illinois High School Association) is looking for officials. If you can do it from up there, why don't you try it on the floor? It's not an easy thing."
To that end, Alexander has grabbed a whistle and striped shirt for a handful of Lincoln's summer league games. He said the experience "refreshes your mind on how hard it is to referee a basketball game or any sport for that matter."
There have been no IHSA-sanctioned games to officiate or umpire since March, when Alexander's Lincoln basketball team played one of the final games in the area before the COVID-19 pandemic waylaid sports and stopped games in their tracks. The IHSA is expected to make a ruling on fall sports on Wednesday, which could further stop officials from working IHSA-sanctioned games. AAU and travel baseball and softball games are happening around the country, to give officials an extra paycheck in some capacity.
It forces some self-analysis for veteran and young officials. How much abuse are you willing to take? How deep is your love for the game? Does handling it get easier the longer you do it?
Easier might be the wrong word. Does it get manageable, tolerable?
"After you've been at it a while, your skin thickens a little bit," said Roger Nichols, a registered IHSA official for 42 years in Bloomington-Normal. "I think that's why we have trouble retaining young officials. They're not used to it. They don't like getting yelled at."
Nichols said varsity basketball in Bloomington-Normal typically pays $70 per game, with sophomore games roughly $50.
You don't get rich doing it, so it can test one's will.
Tim Griffin has been at it for 40 years on the area scene, like Nichols working a variety of sports including basketball.
Griffin said, "In time, you learn to mostly ignore it (the abuse)."
The "mostly" is worth noting. The yelling is always there to varying degrees. Griffin tries not to take it home with him after the game, but ...
"There are very few situations where you can abuse people in public like officials are," he said. "Unfortunately, it's a tradition ... a bad tradition that needs to change. We need more officials, and getting yelled at isn't something people look for when they're trying to make some extra money."
How persistent is it? You don't have to be making calls to hear it.
Fieldcrest senior Matt Lorton was privy to a lot of it this past season while helping the Knights to a 27-7 record and the Class 2A Elite Eight.
"We have pretty emotional fans and whenever a ref makes a bad call, they let them hear it," Lorton said. "Sometimes when you're out on the court and you're hearing them getting yelled at, you have to feel kind of bad for them."
Pausing, Lorton added, "But I guess it just depends on how bad the call was."
In other words, empathy has its limits, though Lorton said he has tried not to openly question officials. That's partly because his parents, Nate and Laura Lorton, are former coaches who have emphasized being courteous to officials.
Kelly Jones also sought to treat officials well during her stellar four years at Ridgeview. There were times during games she would reach out to them.
"When I would hear fans and coaches getting on them, when I'd take the ball out of bounds I'd say, 'I understand' or 'Are you annoyed yet?'" Jones said. "They usually say they're used to it, but I think it gets to some more than others."
What can be done, short of playing games without fans?
Griffin said the IHSA and Illinois Elementary School Association have encouraged officials to not address fans and instead rely on school administrators to deal with those who are being abusive.
However, he said on occasion he will suggest to a fan to sign up at the IHSA as an official because "they appear to have an interest in it."
"You can use humor at times," he said. "But you have to be careful."
Griffin said some schools are better than others at providing help from administrators. He cited athletic directors Josh Roop at Tri-Valley and Hud Venerable at Central Catholic as being among those who are proactive and quickly address problems they see developing.
"When an athletic director does that, we appreciate it," he said.
A.D.'s at most schools address fan behavior at their preseason meetings with parents.
Nic Kearfott does so at Normal Community, saying, "I tell them, 'Here are my expectations,'" Kearfott said. "I don't know if they listen.
"It would be very difficult to get out there and do that (officiate) because of the harassing and abuse they take on a nightly basis."
Jim Fairfield has done it for 25 years. His goal has been to get to 30, which would be five more seasons.
"After this year, I'm thinking maybe three more years," he said. "But I'm hoping for five."
Fairfield said he knew of one official who needed a police escort to his car this season and another who was followed after a game and had things thrown at his car at a stoplight.
Fairfield was confronted by a coach after working a game at the State Farm Holiday Classic in December.
"With young guys, the older guys try to protect them on the court," Fairfield said. "But it's just relentless. Even older guys, we make mistakes and everybody has to call it out to us.
"A lot of times people don't understand the rules, even some coaches."
Fairfield pointed out that when coaches react demonstratively to a call, it causes fans to react similarly.
Occasionally, the most unruly fans must be asked to leave. Mark Yoder of Danvers has been officiating for 35 years on the high school and small college levels. He has ejected two fans in that time, including one this season in a game he also issued a double technical foul on two players.
"The game kind of settled down after (the ejection)," Yoder said. "That's what it does. It's a matter of controlling the game. You have to control the game."
Yoder has worked at a camp run by veteran official Don King in Peoria and the message to young officials is, "You have to gain respect before you can do certain things. You can't demand respect. You have to gain it."
That requires sticking around for more than a year or two. The IHSA repeatedly has stated the need for officials in all sports, and LeRoy athletic director and head football coach B.J. Zeleznik said, "The depth definitely feels depleted."
"There are so many games. That is part of the issue, too," Zeleznik said. "We're playing more games than ever before. With fewer people doing it, it gets difficult to fill those spots."
Alexander foresees a time when games are forfeited because there are no officials to work them.
"I feel we do need to take the time to appreciate them (officials)," said Normal West senior Rosh Webb, who is headed to Chicago State. "If we don't have them, it's going to be war (on the court). People will be getting hurt left and right."
Fieldcrest junior standout Jaxon Cusac-McKay, who is entering his senior year, said it would be "super hard to be an official."
In addition to the abuse, Cusac-McKay said his love for the game runs so deep, he fears he would get caught up in the action.
"If somebody would make a block or something, I think I'd be like, 'Get that outta here,'" he said.
"We have a pretty good group of officials around the (Heart of Illinois) conference who officiate most of the games," he added. "I've gotten to know four or five of them. I wear my emotions on my sleeve. Some of them like me, some of them don't. That's sort of how it goes."
University High guard Brandon Merritt said players "can always hear it and notice it" when fans/coaches are on the officials.
"You know that's how it's going to be each game," he added. "It's tough when you get a call that goes against you. But that's basketball. Coach (Andrew McDowell) always tells us to hand the ball to the official and don't say anything. We can still win the game."
