IBCA cancels all-star games, Hall of Fame banquet

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association announced Saturday that it has canceled its annual All-Star Games that were scheduled for June in Pontiac because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the unfortunate health crisis in our world today, the IBCA has made the decision to cancel our June 2020 IBCA All-Star games,” the organization said on Twitter. “Please know that we will still select and recognize senior student-athletes as our All Star team members.”

The IBCA still plans to pick its North and South all-star teams for classes 1A-2A and 3A-4A for both boys and girls

“We look forward to making that info available to all as soon as they have been finalized. Please check our website for updates,” the IBCA tweeted.

The organization’s Web site is ibcaillinois.org.

The IBCA also canceled its Hall of Fame banquet, which had been scheduled for May 2 at Illinois State’s Redbird Arena.

