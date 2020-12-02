IHSA doesn't expect any sports to resume until 2021

Wrestling already has moved its season to the summer.

Anderson added the IHSA board hopes to reestablish contact days in January for winter sports that cannot begin, as well as spring and summer sports. The introduction of the contact days will be based on mitigations from the governor and the Illinois Department of Public Health at that time.

The IHSA Board said it remains committed to playing as many sports as possible this school year. They intend to evaluate each season as a potential resumption date in January begins to materialize.

The next IHSA Board meeting is Dec. 14. The board will be discussing sports/activities state series, possible adjustments to IHSA By-law 3.022 and 4.022 for semester academic eligibility and the latest information regarding Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigation limits.

