IHSA doesn't expect any sports to resume until 2021

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois High School Association doesn't expect any winter sports to begin until 2021.
The IHSA Board of Directors held a discussion update on Wednesday. Winter sports were put on hold Nov. 17 when Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker put the state in Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigations to combat the surge in COVID-19 cases.
"Given Governor Pritzker’s current mitigations, the Board has no expectation of starting low risk winter sports prior to January," said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson. "The Board and IHSA staff will continue to monitor the Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigation in effect currently. When there is a timeline for the state to emerge from these restrictions, the Board is prepared to restart lower risk winter sports quickly."
Winter sports in the area include boys and girls basketball, boys swimming and girls bowling along with competitive cheerleading and competitive dance. Basketball was moved to a high risk sport in late October by the IDPH.
Wrestling already has moved its season to the summer.
Anderson added the IHSA board hopes to reestablish contact days in January for winter sports that cannot begin, as well as spring and summer sports. The introduction of the contact days will be based on mitigations from the governor and the Illinois Department of Public Health at that time.
The IHSA Board said it remains committed to playing as many sports as possible this school year. They intend to evaluate each season as a potential resumption date in January begins to materialize.
The next IHSA Board meeting is Dec. 14. The board will be discussing sports/activities state series, possible adjustments to IHSA By-law 3.022 and 4.022 for semester academic eligibility and the latest information regarding Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigation limits.
