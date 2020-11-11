IHSA invites governor's office, IDPH to meeting next week to discuss basketball season

There were 546 of 813 IHSA member schools who responded to a recent survey the IHSA sent out. The IHSA Board said nearly 300 schools do not plan to start basketball on Monday and 212 schools remain unsure of their status.

“The Board recognizes the difficult decisions they have placed on member schools regarding basketball,” said Anderson. “With a limited number of schools set to begin their season on November 16, they believe it is prudent to adhere to IDPH guidance as they work with state officials to gain greater clarity on the metrics and mitigations required to conduct certain high school sports throughout the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.”

University High has joined a growing list of schools in deciding to opt out of the basketball season this winter, according to Pioneer athletic director Steve Evans.

"We're going to follow IDPH guidelines. If IDPH guidelines still has basketball classified as high risk and IHSA doesn't move the season, then we're not going to be able to compete against other schools," said Evans. "We'll still having training sessions and other opportunities for kids to participate in some non-contact activities here at U High with our basketball programs, but not compete until basketball gets reclassified."