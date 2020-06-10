Illinois High School Association to vote on basketball state final locations on Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Where oh where will the Illinois High School Association state basketball finals take place?

That answer will come on Monday when the IHSA hosts a virtual board meeting via Zoom to vote on the site of the finals on a three-year contract for 2021-23.

Illinois State's Redbird Arena hosts the girls finals in all four classes and has a bid to retain the girls state finals, which has been in Normal since 1992.

The Peoria Civic Center, which currently hosts the boys finals in all four classes, has a bid to retain the boys finals and also a bid to host both the boys and girls finals. Peoria has hosted the boys finals since 1996.

The State Farm Center in Champaign has a bid to host the boys state finals in all four classes. Champaign hosted the event prior to 1996.