Illinois High School Association to vote on basketball state final locations on Monday

BLOOMINGTON — Where oh where will the Illinois High School Association state basketball finals take place?
That answer will come on Monday when the IHSA hosts a virtual board meeting via Zoom to vote on the site of the finals on a three-year contract for 2021-23.
Illinois State's Redbird Arena hosts the girls finals in all four classes and has a bid to retain the girls state finals, which has been in Normal since 1992.
The Peoria Civic Center, which currently hosts the boys finals in all four classes, has a bid to retain the boys finals and also a bid to host both the boys and girls finals. Peoria has hosted the boys finals since 1996.
The State Farm Center in Champaign has a bid to host the boys state finals in all four classes. Champaign hosted the event prior to 1996.
“It had initially been my intention to hold off on making a decision on host venues until the IHSA Board of Directors were able to meet again in person," IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said. "However, as the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to impact our timeline, we have reached a juncture where we believe it will become detrimental to the potential host venue or venues, as well as our staff, if we continue to wait any longer.
"Monday’s Board meeting will be conducted remotely via a video conference call. We appreciate the patience of everyone involved in this process.”
Last June, the IHSA approved a change in the format of the boys and girls basketball state finals. Rather than splitting up classes, the girls state finals will feature all four classes in one weekend from Thursday through Saturday and the boys state finals will do the same the following weekend.
PHOTOS: State basketball champions through the years
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!