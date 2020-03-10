Jack Weber's late drive lifts Roanoke-Benson basketball to super-sectional win

“We’re moving on to Carver,” rejoiced Roanoke-Benson coach Abe Zeller. “These guys have found ways to get it done all year. Tonight — on the biggest stage of their season and almost in Roanoke-Benson history — to get that done is unbelievable.”

Two free throws from Fenger’s Willie Baker with 25 seconds to go handed the Titans a 43-42 lead. As the Rockets worked for the go-ahead score, the ball got away from Weldon, but only for a second.

“I lost the dribble and saw Jack so I just poked it to him,” Weldon said. “I figured it would be faster than picking it up and collecting it.”

Fenger (20-15) had one last chance. A driving Isiah Hall shot into traffic was off the mark. Luke Braman, the Rockets’ 6-foot-8 junior, got a hand on the rebound and the clock ran out.

“I love Jack. I love him,” Braman said. “He makes all the tough shots we need at the end of games.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Fenger watched Braman compile 13 points and nine rebounds in the first half and paid additional attention to him after halftime.

“They just pushed me and doubled me. They weren’t doing that the first half,” said Braman. “They made it harder to pass me the ball and for me to catch the ball.”