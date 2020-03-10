Jack Weber's late drive lifts Roanoke-Benson basketball to super-sectional win

NORMAL — The basketball was up for grabs on the Redbird Arena floor, and so was Roanoke-Benson High School’s magical season.
With a crucial tap from teammate Trent Weldon, senior Jack Weber seized the ball and drove the Rockets to Peoria.
Weber scored the go-ahead basket with 7.4 seconds to go, was fouled and completed the three-point play to propel Roanoke-Benson to a thrilling 45-43 victory over Chicago Fenger on Tuesday in the Class 1A Illinois State Super-Sectional.
“He (Weldon) tipped it to me, and I knew I had to get downhill and find someone open. Luckily, I was the one who was open and shot it,” Weber said. “It was kind of hectic. Everyone was trying to get the ball. Once I got the ball, the lane just opened up.”
Final seconds of Roanoke-Benson win. pic.twitter.com/Gzu9JNXnuQ— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) March 11, 2020
Second-ranked Roanoke-Benson (36-1) earned its first state tournament berth since 1977 and will face Goreville (35-2) in a 1A semifinal Friday at 1 p.m. at Carver Arena in Peoria.
“We’re moving on to Carver,” rejoiced Roanoke-Benson coach Abe Zeller. “These guys have found ways to get it done all year. Tonight — on the biggest stage of their season and almost in Roanoke-Benson history — to get that done is unbelievable.”
Two free throws from Fenger’s Willie Baker with 25 seconds to go handed the Titans a 43-42 lead. As the Rockets worked for the go-ahead score, the ball got away from Weldon, but only for a second.
“I lost the dribble and saw Jack so I just poked it to him,” Weldon said. “I figured it would be faster than picking it up and collecting it.”
Fenger (20-15) had one last chance. A driving Isiah Hall shot into traffic was off the mark. Luke Braman, the Rockets’ 6-foot-8 junior, got a hand on the rebound and the clock ran out.
“I love Jack. I love him,” Braman said. “He makes all the tough shots we need at the end of games.”
You have free articles remaining.
Fenger watched Braman compile 13 points and nine rebounds in the first half and paid additional attention to him after halftime.
“They just pushed me and doubled me. They weren’t doing that the first half,” said Braman. “They made it harder to pass me the ball and for me to catch the ball.”
Roanoke-Benson super-sectional pregame pic.twitter.com/1oqdVnF2Cz— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) March 10, 2020
Braman still finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks.
“We tried, but he’s a helluva player. He’s a load to handle on the blocks,” Fenger coach Stephan Collum said. “He does a good job not overextending his arms to cause fouls on himself. He keeps himself in the ballgame that way by just going vertical on his block attempts.”
Titans’ leading scorer Donovan Taylor was held well below his 19.5-point average with seven. The 6-5 senior had eight rebounds before fouling out with 1:30 to play.
“It was a great game. It came down to a possession or two,” said Collum. “We had some loose ball opportunities we left out there.”
Weber paced the Rockets, who missed all seven of their 3-point attempts, with 17 points and Weldon chipped in eight.
“Defensively, to hold Fenger to 43 points on this court, we knew we would have to get back in transition. We knew we would have to protect the paint,” Zeller said. “We did enough. We got it done.”
The Titans led 35-31 early in the final quarter. Weber converted two straight drives into buckets and hit two free throws at the 5:27 mark for a 37-35 Roanoke-Benson edge.
Zeller pointed to “taking care of the ball” as a key. The Rockets committed just 10 turnovers against the pressure defense of Fenger.
031120-blm-spt-14superhoops
031120-blm-spt-1superhoops
031120-blm-spt-3superhoops
031120-blm-spt-2superhoops
031120-blm-spt-5superhoops
031120-blm-spt-4superhoops
031120-blm-spt-6superhoops
031120-blm-spt-7superhoops
031120-blm-spt-8superhoops
031120-blm-spt-12superhoops
031120-blm-spt-11superhoops
031120-blm-spt-10superhoops
031120-blm-spt-9superhoops
031120-blm-spt-13superhoops
031120-blm-spt-15superhoops
031120-blm-spt-16superhoops
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt