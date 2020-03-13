You are the owner of this article.
Jaxon Cusac-McKay, Jack Weber among five unanimous picks on Heart of Illinois all-conference boys basketball team
Jaxon Cusac-McKay and Jack Weber from league co-champions Fieldcrest and El Paso-Gridley high schools, respectively, were among five unanimous selections on the Heart of Illinois boys basketball all-conference team released Friday.

Cusac-McKay, a junior, led Fieldcrest to the Class 2A Elite Eight. Weber, a senior, sparked EPG to a 2A regional championship.

Also earning unanimous first-team honors were Deer Creek-Mackinaw junior John Blumeyer, Tremont senior Landon Pflederer and Ridgeview senior Levi Zimmerman. Rounding out the first team were junior Logan Petersen of LeRoy and senior Braden Zenor of Tri-Valley.

Zenor, Blumeyer and Zimmerman also were first-team all-defense picks by the league coaches, joining Fieldcrest junior Henry Lorton and EPG seinor Silas Steiner on the squad.

Cusac-McKay
Weber
