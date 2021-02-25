JT Welch, Central Catholic down Peoria Christian

Senior JT Welch scored 15 of 21 points in the second half as Central Catholic High School held off Peoria Christian, 60-57, in a nonconference boys basketball game Thursday in Peoria.
Casey Crowley added 19 points for the Saints, who improved to 6-6.
Central Catholic led all the way. The Saints were ahead 19-12 after the first quarter and 28-24 at halftime. They increased the margin to 43-38 heading into the fourth quarter.
Prairie Central 64, Tolono Unity 48: Trey Bazzell and Rylie Vaughan each had 15 points as Prairie Central earned an Illini Prairie victory on Senior Night at Fairbury.
Logan Goad scored 11 points for the Hawks. Cooper Palmore added eight points and eight rebounds. Bazzell also had eight rebounds and six assists.
GIRLS
Central Catholic 51, St. Thomas More 13: Katie Steinman made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points in the first half to lead Central Catholic to an Illini Prairie Conference win at Champaign.
Steinman finished with 22 points. Ella Larson contributed six rebounds, five steals and three assists for the Saints (7-2, 6-0). Abbey Cox added eight points.
Olympia 42, Pontiac 26: Taylor Nowaskie scored 17 points as Olympia celebrated Senior Night with an Illini Prairie victory at Stanford.
Addison Masching's 13 points led Pontiac.
Tri-Valley 41, Heyworth 22: Lexi Ferrell and Kelsey Bartels scored 10 points each to lead Tri-Valley to a Heart of Illinois Conference win. Paige Ruppert paced Heyworth with 12 points.
Fieldcrest 55, Lexington 43: Haley Carver led Fieldcrest with 14 points in an HOIC game at Lexington.
The Knights (9-1, 8-1) also received 13 points, five assists, five steals and five rebounds from Ashlyn May. Emma Boyd and Faith Keagle paced the Minutemen with 12 points each.
Ridgeview 48, GCMS 23: Peyton Rinkenberger's 19 points sparked Ridgeview to an HOIC win at Colfax.
Eureka 53, LeRoy 19: Ellie Cahill scored 18 points as Eureka improved to 9-0 with an HOIC victory. Tiffany Bargmann paced LeRoy with nine points.
EPG 38, Fisher 17: Jordyn Cannon had 11 points, eight rebounds, six steals and six assists to lead El Paso-Gridley to an HOIC win at El Paso.
Rebecca Orns added eight rebounds for the Titans (5-4, 5-4), who led 15-10 at the half. For Fisher (3-8, 2-7), Kallie Evers scored five points and Lacy Cotter and Leah McCoy each had nine rebounds.
Dwight 32, Cissna Park 31: Kayla Kodat led a balanced Dwight scoring attack with 11 points in a Sangamon Valley Conference victory. Nellie Rieke contributed 10 rebounds and six points for the Trojans (5-5, 3-2).