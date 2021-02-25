JT Welch, Central Catholic down Peoria Christian

Senior JT Welch scored 15 of 21 points in the second half as Central Catholic High School held off Peoria Christian, 60-57, in a nonconference boys basketball game Thursday in Peoria.

Casey Crowley added 19 points for the Saints, who improved to 6-6.

Central Catholic led all the way. The Saints were ahead 19-12 after the first quarter and 28-24 at halftime. They increased the margin to 43-38 heading into the fourth quarter.

Prairie Central 64, Tolono Unity 48: Trey Bazzell and Rylie Vaughan each had 15 points as Prairie Central earned an Illini Prairie victory on Senior Night at Fairbury.

Logan Goad scored 11 points for the Hawks. Cooper Palmore added eight points and eight rebounds. Bazzell also had eight rebounds and six assists.

GIRLS

Central Catholic 51, St. Thomas More 13: Katie Steinman made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points in the first half to lead Central Catholic to an Illini Prairie Conference win at Champaign.

Steinman finished with 22 points. Ella Larson contributed six rebounds, five steals and three assists for the Saints (7-2, 6-0). Abbey Cox added eight points.