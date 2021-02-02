 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Katie Steinman scores 16 points for Central Catholic girls in loss to Metamora
0 comments

Katie Steinman scores 16 points for Central Catholic girls in loss to Metamora

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Metamora broke free from a halftime tie to slip past Central Catholic, 46-43, in a girls basketball season opener Monday night at Cvengros Gymnasium.

Katie Steinman scored 16 points to lead the Saints while Abby Cox contributed 11.

Ella Larson recorded six rebounds and five steals for Central Catholic. Sammie Shanks and Abbey Davis each had two assists.

The Saints entertain Galesburg on Wednesday.

KATIE STEINMAN 2020 HEDSHOT

Steinman

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Preps Recap: Bloomington Central Catholic vs. St. Teresa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News