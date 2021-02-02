Katie Steinman scores 16 points for Central Catholic girls in loss to Metamora

BLOOMINGTON — Metamora broke free from a halftime tie to slip past Central Catholic, 46-43, in a girls basketball season opener Monday night at Cvengros Gymnasium.
Katie Steinman scored 16 points to lead the Saints while Abby Cox contributed 11.
Ella Larson recorded six rebounds and five steals for Central Catholic. Sammie Shanks and Abbey Davis each had two assists.
The Saints entertain Galesburg on Wednesday.
