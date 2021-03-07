 Skip to main content
Kindred: '60 Minutes' to tell the story of Atlanta's own Dave Kindred, the consummate storyteller
SPORTS

Kindred: '60 Minutes' to tell the story of Atlanta’s own Dave Kindred, the consummate storyteller

DAVE, CHERYL KINDRED

A 2014 photo of Dave Kindred, right, and his wife, Cheryl, who met at Atlanta High School and have been married for 59 years. Dave Kindred, an acclaimed journalist and author, will be featured in an upcoming segment of 60 Minutes.

Dave Kindred might have anticipated a call from the dentist’s office confirming an appointment, or the pharmacy saying his prescription was ready, or the one we all get … from a stranger eager to extend his car warranty.

But this? 

“The producer called me one day and asked if I’d be interested in being a subject on '60 Minutes,'” Kindred said. “What are you going to say to that?”

Here’s what he said.

“Well, yeah.”

“A total surprise,” Kindred called it.

When your life’s work is chasing stories, telling them better than anyone, you never pause to think you may be one.

Kindred is, not because he is among the best and most decorated sportswriters ever, or an accomplished author with a riveting new book, or a native of little ol' Atlanta, Illinois, or a graduate of Illinois Wesleyan, or a survivor of heart-wrenching family losses or the “beat writer” for Morton High School girls basketball, but because he is all of those things.

As always, it is worth noting that while Dave Kindred and this Kindred grew up in Atlanta, 17 years apart, we are not related. There is no nepotism at work here, just a mini-celebration that our hometown, 1,649 strong, will have a native son featured in a 12-minute segment of 60 Minutes, CBS television’s long-running Sunday evening staple.

When will it air? Kindred believes it will be late March. He already knows this: doing the segment was “fun.” It also took him out of his element, even though he was interviewed on his hometown turf.

Correspondent Jon Wertheim spoke with Kindred at a table in the Palms Grill Cafe, located on Atlanta’s main drag, the old Route 66, a third-to-first throw from the nearby Paul Bunyon statue.

Kindred had visited Palms Grill on multiple occasions, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close last year. Someone still has the key and recently let Kindred, Wertheim and a CBS crew in.

“There were nine of them … cameramen, sound men, a makeup girl,” Kindred said. “She’s snipping wild hairs off of my eyebrows and ear tips. That has never happened before.”

Sportswriters aren’t accustomed to grooming. But Kindred, senior point guard on Atlanta High School’s 29-1 basketball Redwings of 1959, let the CBS folks take the point on this one.

He talked with Wertheim for more than two hours, the gist being how his decade-long reporting on Morton girls basketball has helped him navigate some of the most difficult times in his life.

JARED KINDRED PHOTO

Jared Kindred, grandson of acclaimed journalist and author Dave Kindred, was 25 years old when he died in 2014 after a life of hopping trains and alcohol addiction.

Included is the death of his 25-year-old grandson, Jared Kindred, in January 2014. Delving into the life Jared lived, hopping trains and suffering from alcohol addiction, is the subject of Kindred’s recently released book, Leave Out The Tragic Parts. It is gut-wrenching and glorious, exposing addiction for the monster it is and how beloved Jared Kindred was.

Three months after losing Jared, Kindred’s mother, Marie Kindred Cheek, died at age 96. Then, in December 2015, his wife and high school sweetheart, Cheryl, suffered a major stroke that has left her, in Kindred’s words, “an invalid who can’t communicate” at Morton’s Apostolic Christian Restmor nursing home.

“In that darkness, writing about the girls basketball team was light,” Kindred said. “The first five years were fun. The last five years it’s been life affirming, maybe even life saving. It gave me a community, it gave me a schedule, it gave me things to do. I like to write, and it took me back to where I started … all of those small gyms around Bloomington.”

Kindred’s career began at The Pantagraph, where he worked while attending IWU and playing baseball alongside Dennie Bridges and future big leaguer Doug Rader. He was a full-timer at The Pantagraph after graduating, then landed a job at the Louisville Courier-Journal.

He became a sports columnist there and later at the Washington Post, Atlanta Journal-Constitution (the other Atlanta), The National, The Sporting News and Golf Digest. He was the 1991 recipient of the Red Smith Award, the highest honor for a sportswriter, and has won the PEN American ESPN Lifetime Achievement Award.

A National Sports Media Hall of Famer, he did a podcast a while back with Jeff Pearlman, also a nationally known writer. They talked about Kindred deciding to write about a Central Illinois girls basketball team on its website after decades of covering every major sporting event on the planet. Pearlman liked the story so much, he contacted Wertheim to suggest featuring Kindred on 60 Minutes.

That’s what led CBS to telling the story of the consummate storyteller. And to addressing those unruly eyebrow hairs.

“Dave, the makeup girl wants you,” Kindred joked. “Oh, OK.”

He and Cheryl relocated a decade ago to Central Illinois, near Carlock. They would receive occasional calls from Jared with updates on where he was, what he was doing. Always, he was drinking heavily, mostly vodka.

He had left home at 18 after graduating high school and lived on the streets of Washington D.C. for two years. Then it was off to a life of hopping trains and riding around the country under the name “Goblin.” When Jared died in 2014, Kindred knew few details of his grandson’s life on the road.

The journalist in him had to find out. So did the grandfather. So Kindred painstakingly tracked down many of the ‘travelin’ kids’ who knew Jared, finding people who largely don’t want to be found. He calls them “unreliable narrators,” but found them to be believable in their detailed descriptions of who “Goblin” was and why they loved him.

“If I had found out that he was some bum stealing purses off of old ladies’ arms, I would never have done the book,” Kindred said. “But what I found was the kid that I loved when he was growing up. That’s the sweetheart that I knew.

“I never found anyone who had anything bad to say about him. The line I wrote that I really liked was that behind the dirt, behind the grime, behind the scars, real and imagined, there goes you. There is your grandson. There’s a real person there. The next time you see a kid like that walking down the street, just think that it could be your son, it could be you. It could be anybody.”

Kindred’s goal was for the book to be “the best thing I ever wrote,” a tall order.

“I wanted it to be honest, I wanted it to be raw,” he said. “It was 65,000 words in print. I probably wrote a million words. I wrote it over and over and over. I was always tweaking it, changing it. I wanted to make it better.”

It could not be better. My copy was secured Thursday morning. By that night, it had been read.

It is a triumph in telling a tragic story of addiction, but also love. Thanks to its author, little ‘ol Atlanta will have a place on 60 Minutes.

He’s made us proud.

Again.

COLUMN MUG Randy Kindred

Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred

