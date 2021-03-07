Kindred: '60 Minutes' to tell the story of Atlanta’s own Dave Kindred, the consummate storyteller

“If I had found out that he was some bum stealing purses off of old ladies’ arms, I would never have done the book,” Kindred said. “But what I found was the kid that I loved when he was growing up. That’s the sweetheart that I knew.

“I never found anyone who had anything bad to say about him. The line I wrote that I really liked was that behind the dirt, behind the grime, behind the scars, real and imagined, there goes you. There is your grandson. There’s a real person there. The next time you see a kid like that walking down the street, just think that it could be your son, it could be you. It could be anybody.”

Kindred’s goal was for the book to be “the best thing I ever wrote,” a tall order.

“I wanted it to be honest, I wanted it to be raw,” he said. “It was 65,000 words in print. I probably wrote a million words. I wrote it over and over and over. I was always tweaking it, changing it. I wanted to make it better.”

It could not be better. My copy was secured Thursday morning. By that night, it had been read.

It is a triumph in telling a tragic story of addiction, but also love. Thanks to its author, little ‘ol Atlanta will have a place on 60 Minutes.

He’s made us proud.