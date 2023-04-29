Abe and Emily Zeller’s journey together began in preschool. They had no idea they would become husband and wife, but even then, there was a common bond.
Years later, it was displayed on their wedding day.
“We had pictures from preschool of the circus where she’s following me and we were both lions,” Abe Zeller said.
The “lions” became friendly. Again, there was photo evidence, this time from third grade “where I kissed her for the first time in the playhouse at recess,” Abe said.
“There are lots of memories for her and I,” he added.
The early ones were made in Gridley, where they were classmates from preschool through their 1998 Gridley High School graduation. For the past 15 years, the memories have come in Roanoke, where Abe Zeller has been head basketball coach at Roanoke-Benson High School.
The Zellers found Roanoke-Benson to be much like “what we grew up in,” Abe said, and that was a good thing. They were hoping for a Gridley-type experience.
“It’s been everything we wished for,” Abe Zeller said. “For 15 years, I’ve woken up every day excited to go to work and excited to be around the community members. It’s a great community that really does care about kids and about family.”
Leaving that is difficult, but the Zellers’ journey is taking them a few miles to the west. Abe Zeller has been hired as head basketball coach at Morton High School, an exciting opportunity that brings a mix of emotions for him, his wife and their children: freshman son Jude, eighth-grade daughter Livey and first-grade son Quinn.
Why Morton?
Abe Zeller’s father, David, and uncle, John, ran Zeller Electric in Morton for many years. His grandmother lived in Morton much of her life. He has cousins who live in Morton. He holds the community and school district in high esteem.
“I mentioned in the interview process that I’m a happy man. I wasn’t looking (to move) except for certain jobs,” Abe Zeller said. “There was a short list of opportunities that if they ever came up, I was going to be willing to kind of uproot a family in a tough transitional time. There are going to be some mixed emotions.
“But with all of that, there has been so much outreach of people from the Morton area welcoming us and showing that support. As much as it’s going to be hard (leaving Roanoke-Benson), I know Morton is a community where, whether it’s the administration, other coaches or families, they’ll make it the best it can be for us. I look forward to it.”
Abe Zeller will teach physical education and driver education. He takes over a basketball program that was 22-11 last season under Matt Franks, who resigned after six years as head coach.
Zeller had a 229-198 record at Roanoke-Benson, highlighted by a 36-1 season in 2019-20. The Rockets were ranked No. 2 and headed to the Class 1A State Tournament until the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the Final Four.
“I’m stepping into a place where there is a lot of potential and I’m sure expectations,” Zeller said. “I’m excited for that. I know coming to Morton they care about sports. The Mid-Illini (conference) is going to be exciting, but also a big challenge for me. I look forward to all of those opportunities.”
A perk will be having paid coaches in the freshman, junior varsity and varsity assistant positions. At Roanoke-Benson, there was one stipend for the junior varsity coach. Zeller’s father helped out as a volunteer assistant. David Zeller will be a fan only in Morton, leaving the coaching to his son and his staff.
Abe Zeller, 43, has had a lifelong passion for basketball. As a Gridley senior, he set the McLean County Tournament record with 49 points in a consolation championship win over LeRoy.
He seeks to lead a Morton program where “year in, year out you have guys who really care about basketball and love basketball,” he said.
Imagine the memories that could create.
The journey continues.
Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.
Roanoke-Benson center Luke Braman (44) and head coach Abe Zeller celebrate after the Rockets defeated Chicago Fenger in a Class 1A super-sectional game in 2020. Zeller is headed to Morton to become its head coach.
Gridley’s Abe Zeller pulls down a rebound against Chenoa in a 1998 McLean County Tournament game at Shirk Center. A few days later, Zeller set the tournament scoring record with 49 points in a consolation championship win over LeRoy.