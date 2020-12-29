Kindred: Dan Highland’s run as State Farm Holiday Classic president proud and productive, even as it ends in a pandemic

Why his last?

Highland was 34 when he joined 11 others on the Classic Organizing Group, Inc., committee that took over operation of the tournament. He is 60 now and decided it was time for younger leadership.

Dave Oloffson, the longtime vice president who has worked tirelessly with Highland from the beginning, also has opted to take a reduced role. Both will remain on the committee and serve as volunteers. They just won’t be tasked with running the show.

“We both started to feel like it was sliding away from being a community-based group,” Highland said. “There are 16 people on the executive committee and 62 people on the overall committee. I just felt like it needed a fresh breath … people who knew other people who could bring different people to the table.

“It’s been a family thing, a group thing. The tournament doesn’t change because I leave. The thing is entrenched. Other than COVID, the thing is entrenched. I wanted to make sure a new generation came through to continue to carry it that way.”

Kyle Myers, a Normal West High School grad who is in his 30s, is slated to become president in January. Also part of the “new generation” is Highland’s son, Chris, who is in his late 20s and has filled a variety of tournament roles while growing up.