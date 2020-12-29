Kindred: Dan Highland’s run as State Farm Holiday Classic president proud and productive, even as it ends in a pandemic

Dan Highland envisioned his final year in charge of the State Farm Holiday Classic being like the others: screaming crowds, shrill whistles, friendly faces and highly competitive basketball. He anticipated a warm feeling inside Shirk Center amid winter’s chill.
When Highland decided his 26th year as tournament president would be his last, none of us knew about social distancing. We didn’t have work stations at home or masks on our faces.
Then, in March, the coronavirus hit and the 64-team State Farm Holiday Classic, billed as “The Best Basketball This Side of March,” could not escape its clutches.
Highland’s last year would also be a first: cancellation of the tournament.
“It’s something I don’t think we ever thought we’d experience,” Highland said. “We thought it could snow, we thought it could ice. But we never thought the whole thing could get taken down in one fell swoop.
“It was certainly a surprise I wouldn’t see one more tournament. It is disappointing. It is truly an empty feeling. But it’s an empty feeling for all of us. It doesn’t necessarily have to do with it being my last tournament.”
Why his last?
Highland was 34 when he joined 11 others on the Classic Organizing Group, Inc., committee that took over operation of the tournament. He is 60 now and decided it was time for younger leadership.
Dave Oloffson, the longtime vice president who has worked tirelessly with Highland from the beginning, also has opted to take a reduced role. Both will remain on the committee and serve as volunteers. They just won’t be tasked with running the show.
“We both started to feel like it was sliding away from being a community-based group,” Highland said. “There are 16 people on the executive committee and 62 people on the overall committee. I just felt like it needed a fresh breath … people who knew other people who could bring different people to the table.
“It’s been a family thing, a group thing. The tournament doesn’t change because I leave. The thing is entrenched. Other than COVID, the thing is entrenched. I wanted to make sure a new generation came through to continue to carry it that way.”
Kyle Myers, a Normal West High School grad who is in his 30s, is slated to become president in January. Also part of the “new generation” is Highland’s son, Chris, who is in his late 20s and has filled a variety of tournament roles while growing up.
It was Chris Highland who pitched the idea for the first Classic Can Drive, an initiative to collect canned goods and non-perishable food items. Participating teams and communities were asked to get involved and deliver items Tuesday to the Shirk Center parking lot or to food banks in their areas. Items collected at Shirk will go to the Midwest Food Bank in Bloomington-Normal.
It is likely to become an annual event run in conjunction with the tournament, which is slated to return in December 2021. It is a way to give back to the community and reinforces the notion the State Farm Holiday Classic is more than a basketball tournament.
The Classic annually awards four $1,500 scholarships to seniors who participate in the tournament. It also hosts the Ron Knisley Memorial Shootout for Special Olympians, who delight fans with halftime scrimmages during Classic games.
Highland will tell you he tears up each year watching the Special Olympics competition that was so dear to Knisley, who died of cancer in 2005. He also cherishes the friends made in the coaching fraternity through the Classic, implementation of the 32-team girls tournament and seeing local teams make deep runs.
“It’s been a blessing,” he says.
He’s seen tournament participants go on to play in the NBA, WNBA and the NFL, including Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back James Robinson of Illinois State. Robinson played in the Classic for Rockford Lutheran and Highland says proudly, “It (playing in Bloomington-Normal) helped a great deal in his recruitment to Illinois State football.”
Highland was “recruited” to create the Classic Organizing Group, Inc., by then-University High athletic director Dave Gannaway. Gannaway told Highland the Intercity A.D.s could no longer do it alone, that the tournament would either have to end or be run by someone else.
An employee of the Town of Normal’s Parks and Recreation Department at the time, Highland had experience running national and world softball tournaments in the Twin Cities. He called upon some of the people who had helped in those ventures to assist in creating a committee to run the Classic.
He listed Oloffson, Cal Hubbard, Mike Sondgeroth, Barry Weer, Dave Mizer and Bill Matthews as being among those who have “been there from the start.”
“It was the grouping of basketball lovers and community sports lovers,” Highland said. “We didn’t have a sports commission at the time. The Town of Normal and the Parks and Recreation Department were so generous in allowing me to do this and allowing us to use a lot of resources.”
The first year, the tournament fell short of breaking even by $800 to $900. Highland said he, Hubbard, Sondgeroth, Weer and possibly others “kicked in a couple of hundred bucks each and finished paying off the bills.”
State Farm’s title sponsorship beginning in 1999 was a huge boost that has made possible the establishment of a Classic foundation to benefit youth and schools.
There is a lot to feel good about and Highland does. Still, after 26 years …
“It’s time,” he said. “You just feel it.”
