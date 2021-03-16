Kindred: Don Harden leaves a legacy of comfort, caring, and a whole lot more

Shortly after the final buzzer, Don Harden emerged from the victorious Bellflower High School locker room. He had been doing this coaching thing for 24 years and was approached by a 25-year-old Pantagraph reporter.
The young reporter anticipated a stock coach’s answer when he asked, “What did you think of Charles Bradbury’s performance in the fourth quarter?”
You know, something like, “He did a good job” or “He found the open spots” or “His teammates looked for him.”
Instead, Harden flashed a wide grin, gave a half shake of the head and said with a sort of childlike wonder, “He can tear a game up when he gets hot.”
It was perfect. Bradbury had scored 16 of Bellflower’s final 20 points in a 53-44 McLean County Tournament win over LeRoy at Fred Young Fieldhouse. He absolutely had ripped the consolation bracket semifinal to shreds.
That’s how it was with Don Harden, from that first face-to-face meeting in January 1983 until last week, when he died at age 88. He was as comfortable in his skin as anyone you could meet, made you feel comfortable in yours.
There was a sense on my end we “hit it off” in that brief postgame chat. Later, it became clear Harden hit it off with everyone. Our relationship wasn’t unique, just representative of Harden’s kind-hearted, homespun way.
It served the Navy veteran well in 31 years as a head basketball coach … 26 at Bellflower and five at Blue Ridge following Bellflower’s consolidation with Farmer City-Mansfield.
He also coached baseball for 20 years and track for 22. So in addition to teaching history and driver education and raising six children with his beloved wife, Joyce, Harden coached in 1,790 high school athletic contests.
He sought to win every one, but no matter the outcome, never lost sight of who he was.
“I admired that he was a fierce competitor and yet a very nice guy,” said Pete Meiss, former Gridley basketball coach whose name, like Harden’s, is synonymous with the McLean County Tournament. “I also admired that he hung in there until the very end with Bellflower (until the consolidation).
“I sort of knew what it was like being at a small school, but he was at one appreciably smaller than we were. I just think that’s admirable.”
Harden had some big years in basketball at Bellflower (population 350), highlighted by the McLean County championship in 1965, and endured some lean ones, including an 0-24 season.
He stayed put and stayed true to the person Rodney Kellar met as a young boy. Harden was close friends with Kellar’s father, Leon, an outstanding coach at Octavia who attended Illinois State with Harden.
Rodney Kellar later played against Harden’s teams at Bellflower, coached against his teams at Blue Ridge and, after Harden retired, leaned on him for mentorship, friendship and advice.
“I kind of evolved through all of those different stages of respect for Coach Harden,” said Kellar, a Hall of Fame coach at Ridgeview with more than 600 wins. “It always came back to being close family friends. He and my dad were so much alike … integrity, a good sense of humor, a good perspective on life, they loved to fish together.
“He was the one guy after my dad had a stroke who was just a stand-up friend to my dad. He would take him breakfast, he would take him fishing at Dawson Lake. He was there for him during that time period.”
Harden was a familiar face at the County Tournament long after his 1988 team captured Blue Ridge’s first title. He attended the tournament every year and told me often, “It’s the best week of the season.”
It was particularly good for Gerry Thornton in 1978. As coach at Saybrook-Arrowsmith, his Commanches won the County championship.
“We had to go to Bellflower about a week after that and it didn’t go so well,” said Thornton, who, like Harden, grew up in the Danville area. “Don was a classy guy. I considered him a good friend. He was not only a great guy, he was a great coach.
“Bellflower was far and away the smallest school in the county in those days. But boy, for a small school, his teams were always solid on both ends. You’d better be ready.”
Clearly basketball mattered in the Harden household. Joyce loved the game as much as her husband. There were times she would ride the team bus to road games, or transport the cheerleaders if need be.
And afterward? Would Dad bring the game home?
“I think he put it behind him,” said Jeff Harden, second-oldest of the children (four boys, two girls). “I think he and Mom might have discussed the game and she might have done some coaching after the game at home. But it really never got discussed with us.”
Still, there were reminders of what Dad did for a living. If Bellflower won a trophy, it would come home that night before being taken to school the next day.
And there were the drying racks.
Joyce Harden washed the team uniforms, taking great pride in her care for them.
“We had drying racks in the house,” Jeff Harden said. “She would hang those things on racks instead of putting them in the dryer.”
Take a number? Not quite, but it was nothing to walk past a freshly washed Bellflower green No. 25 or 35 or 45 on the way to the bathroom.
Such was life in a loving home that felt emptier after Joyce Harden’s passing in 2015. A part of the old coach died with her. He told me as much last year, when we talked by phone about ways he felt basketball could be improved.
They are reunited now. The smile is back on his face, the gleam in his eyes.
That’s who he was and, in my mind, always will be.
Thanks, Randy! Salute to The Pantagraph's Randy Kindred
Thanks, Randy! Salute to The Pantagraph's Randy Kindred
Pantagraph sports editor Randy Kindred is retiring after 42 years. We offer our salute.
A few years ago, it was the phone calls. On a busy Saturday night, they would not stop, one after the other with results of a basketball game,…
You ever wonder how the Chicago Bears felt when Walter Payton retired? Or how about the New York Yankees as Derek Jeter finally bid goodbye to…
The Pantagraph, as a workplace, is where co-workers often sign cards for each other.
VIDEO: Illinois Wesleyan's Stew Salowitz, Illinois State's Larry Lyons and Normal's Dave Witzig congratulate Randy Kindred
Check out retired Illinois Wesleyan SID Stew Salowitz, Illinois State AD Larry Lyons and Normal hoops coach Dave Witzig congratulate Randy Kin…
That has been the gift in this and collectively, it has been provided by you. Your willingness to share your stories with a failed farmhand you just met, sometimes after an agonizing defeat, has been uplifting and overwhelming.
Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred