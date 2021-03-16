Kindred: Don Harden leaves a legacy of comfort, caring, and a whole lot more

It was particularly good for Gerry Thornton in 1978. As coach at Saybrook-Arrowsmith, his Commanches won the County championship.

“We had to go to Bellflower about a week after that and it didn’t go so well,” said Thornton, who, like Harden, grew up in the Danville area. “Don was a classy guy. I considered him a good friend. He was not only a great guy, he was a great coach.

“Bellflower was far and away the smallest school in the county in those days. But boy, for a small school, his teams were always solid on both ends. You’d better be ready.”

Clearly basketball mattered in the Harden household. Joyce loved the game as much as her husband. There were times she would ride the team bus to road games, or transport the cheerleaders if need be.

And afterward? Would Dad bring the game home?

“I think he put it behind him,” said Jeff Harden, second-oldest of the children (four boys, two girls). “I think he and Mom might have discussed the game and she might have done some coaching after the game at home. But it really never got discussed with us.”

Still, there were reminders of what Dad did for a living. If Bellflower won a trophy, it would come home that night before being taken to school the next day.