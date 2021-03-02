Kindred: Former Illinois State star Rick Whitlow left his mark on and off the court

“Everybody would say, ‘Are you going to be like your brother? You going to be like your brother?’” Bill Whitlow said. “I didn’t grow up knowing he was as good as he was. So I was like, ‘What are these people talking about?’”

He learned.

When Bill Whitlow got a bit older, he could jump well and had a knack for blocking shots. So he decided to play Rick one-on-one.

“He put this move on and I’m telling you, I had this shot blocked,” Bill said. “And he just hung in the air, and he hung in the air. I started to come down and he was still in the air. I was like, ‘Holy cow.’ That little moment I was like, ‘Oh, this is what they were talking about.’”

Bill and Rick Whitlow talked about a wide range of things in recent years. With Bill living in Tampa, Florida, and Rick in Atlanta, Georgia, they saw each other more frequently while helping care for their mother, Earlene Perry, who is 88.

“We talked about enjoying this thing called life,” Bill Whitlow said. “One thing I remember him saying a lot was, ‘Father Time is undefeated, but he’s going to have to chase me. He’s not going to catch me sitting on the couch just waiting on him.’”