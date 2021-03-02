Kindred: Former Illinois State star Rick Whitlow left his mark on and off the court

A couple of years ago, Rick Whitlow released his autobiography, “Swagger, The Life and Times of Rick Whitlow.” The life came to an end early Tuesday following a battle with leukemia. The times? Well, they were multifaceted in Whitlow’s 67 years, extending far beyond the boundaries of a basketball court.
That’s where we first saw Whitlow in Bloomington-Normal, wearing those red and white striped shorts during the Will Robinson era of Illinois State basketball. A guard out of Michigan City, Indiana, he was a fantastic player, scoring 51 points in a win over Southern Illinois and, 48 hours later, netting 38 in a victory over Oral Roberts.
His final game was a 31-point effort in a win at West Virginia in 1975, capping a year in which Whitlow averaged 22.2 points per game. With 1,377 points, he ranks 15th on ISU’s career scoring list.
There are other numbers … 38 points against nationally ranked Louisville, 51% field-goal shooting for his career, a 21.8 scoring average as a junior. But while basketball introduced us to Whitlow, it didn’t define him.
Drafted by the NBA’s Houston Rockets and ABA’s Memphis Pros, he became a radio analyst for basketball and football at WJBC, then worked in sports television for many years, including 25 in Jackson, Mississippi. He twice ran for mayor of Jackson and was an author, journalist, proud father and compassionate soul.
“His basketball was way overshadowed by the human being that he was,” said Rick Meeks, a former teammate who roomed with Whitlow for three years at ISU. “He left a trail of friends everywhere.”
One was Meeks, who remained close with Whitlow to the end. A State Farm agent in suburban Chicago, Meeks invited Whitlow’s two grown children, Eric and Candace, to stay at his house while they were in town to visit their father at the Cancer Treatment Center of America in Zion.
They were at Whitlow’s side when he died at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.
“They were able to talk to him,” Meeks said. “The nurses and everybody cleared the room and they were able to spend some time there.”
Tears were shed. Some belonged to Meeks, who said it felt as though he too had lost a family member.
“I’ve done my share of crying,” he said Tuesday afternoon.
Steve Danielson called it “a sad day for the Redbird family.” Danielson was part of that family as ISU’s team manager from 1971-75, but you’d never get that from Whitlow.
The lone senior player in 1975, Whitlow shared his Senior Night with Danielson at Horton Field House. The two had become close friends, and in the years that followed Whitlow never introduced Danielson to an acquaintance as a manager.
“He would always introduce me as ‘Stevie D., my teammate at ISU,’” said Danielson, now a farmer in Princeton. “That made me feel so good that he would give me that respect.
“I can’t think of a closer friend I’ve had than Rick. We had heart to heart conversations there at the end that I never had with my parents or with another person. He was just so open and honest.”
From the start, it included helping Danielson understand what it meant to be Black in America. Danielson recalled that on the trip to West Virginia, he, Whitlow and ISU guard Mike Bonczyk walked across a parking lot to an International House of Pancakes.
Seems two men at the counter stared at them throughout the meal. When the ISU trio left, they followed them to the parking lot. Shortly thereafter, a loud pickup truck roared toward the three, sending Danielson and Bonczyk to scramble up a large snow bank.
The truck followed Whitlow and chased him to the top of a different snow pile.
“As naive as I was, having grown up in rural, white Illinois, I said, ‘Rick, were those guys drunk?’” Danielson said. “He said, ‘Steve, that’s what life is like growing up Black. You never turn your back on anybody.’”
Whitlow persevered through such racial issues and, as with basketball, never let them define him.
He was overshadowed as a player at ISU by the likes of Doug Collins, Bubbles Hawkins, Roger Powell, etc., yet stayed the course with his quiet grace and brilliance. Also a star pitcher and quarterback in high school, he was recruited in all three sports.
When he landed at ISU for basketball, he hit the Horton hardwood running as a member of the freshman team. Whitlow averaged 26.7 points per game that season, the last year freshmen were ineligible to play on the varsity.
Meeks was on that team, as was Selby Hubbard, a University High grad who later transferred to play at Quincy University.
“The smoothest guy I ever played with,” Hubbard said of Whitlow. “It seemed like he could score whenever he wanted.
“They would put chairs around the Horton Field House floor (for practice) and you had to run your 20 laps. I don’t think he broke a sweat, while Meeks and (Dan) Roan and I are trying to cut the corner on the chairs to survive it. He was just like that. He was so smooth and he cranked it up when he needed to.”
Whitlow was a bit of a legend in his hometown for his three-sport success, especially what he did in basketball. Ten years younger, Bill Whitlow heard a lot about his brother in Michigan City.
“Everybody would say, ‘Are you going to be like your brother? You going to be like your brother?’” Bill Whitlow said. “I didn’t grow up knowing he was as good as he was. So I was like, ‘What are these people talking about?’”
He learned.
When Bill Whitlow got a bit older, he could jump well and had a knack for blocking shots. So he decided to play Rick one-on-one.
“He put this move on and I’m telling you, I had this shot blocked,” Bill said. “And he just hung in the air, and he hung in the air. I started to come down and he was still in the air. I was like, ‘Holy cow.’ That little moment I was like, ‘Oh, this is what they were talking about.’”
Bill and Rick Whitlow talked about a wide range of things in recent years. With Bill living in Tampa, Florida, and Rick in Atlanta, Georgia, they saw each other more frequently while helping care for their mother, Earlene Perry, who is 88.
“We talked about enjoying this thing called life,” Bill Whitlow said. “One thing I remember him saying a lot was, ‘Father Time is undefeated, but he’s going to have to chase me. He’s not going to catch me sitting on the couch just waiting on him.’”
Bill Whitlow has been touched by the outpouring of love and prayers for his family. He considers it a testament to his brother and who he was.
“It’s difficult and our hearts are heavy, but it’s still a celebration,” Bill Whitlow said. “We’re still rejoicing in the fact that yeah, he lived a good life.”
The “times” were well spent.
